15th Year for Empty Bowls event benefiting Tarrant Area Food Bank

The hundreds of guests at the Feb. 17 Empty Bowls event will experience a “fusion of culinary and visual arts” at the Will Rogers Memorial Center where the work of more than 500 local artists and 50 of Fort Worth’s best chefs and restaurants will be on hand.
The price of each ticket at this 15th anniversary of Empty Bowls will help the Tarrant Area Food Bank put meals on the tables of needy families. Guests can satisfy their midday hunger with tastings of soups and desserts prepared by high-end and casual local restaurants and choose a unique handmade bowl to take home as a reminder of the cause and as a keepsake from the event.
Other experiences offered include demonstrations by glass blowers, wood turners and potters. A live auction will offer bowls made by celebrities, and a seven-day Caribbean cruise and an array of 2-D and 3-D art will be part of a silent auction and raffle.
“This year promises to be more fun, more exciting, and more successful than ever before,” said Ruth Ann Kearley, chair of Empty Bowls for the past three years. “Our goal is to provide funding for 1.6 million meals to feed the hungry in our community.”
New this year is a PopUp Shop where shoppers can find treasures among mugs, vases, plates and other one-of-a-kind handmade gifts. And a remarkable Canstruction sculpture created with 15,000 cans of tuna will make its debut at Empty Bowls before TAFB distributes the tuna among their 270 partner social service agencies.
Among the many local artists who contributed to the event are Pam Summers, Pam Stern, Raymond Raines, Janet Rodriguez, David Sieja and Holly Mack to name only a few. Participating restaurants include Bird Café, Mariposa’s Latin Kitchen, Grace/Little Red Wasp, Bonnell’s, Terra Mediterranean Grill and many more. Get the complete list of artists and restaurants at tafb.org/events.
General admission tickets are $60 each, and VIP tickets are $150. Purchase online or call 817-857-7137.
Sweet Charity: Sculptured cake exhibit to raise money for Arlington Museum of Art
The upcoming exhibit at Arlington Museum of Art isn’t just artistic, it’s also delicious. The one-evening-only display is the centerpiece for the museum’s Feb. 18 inaugural fundraiser, Eat Your Art Out and will feature at least 30 artistic dessert sculptures designed and created by local bakers exclusively for this event.
Guests at the affair will stroll through the exhibit to admire the cake art as they sip champagne or coffee while a string quartet creates the perfect mood music. Then the proverbial icing on the cake will be the moment when each artist cuts into their creation to serve tantalizing cake slices that will prove they are both artiste and accomplished bakery chefs.
“There’s never been anything like this event in the North Texas area,” said Paula Pierson, who is leading the Eat Your Art Out committee. “Since the museum is between exhibits, this was the ideal time for us to showcase the artistic talents of some of our amazing pastry chefs from this area.”
Museum board President Nancy Tice is on event committee along with Doreen Bruner and Lorie White. “This is such an unusual idea, especially for a museum, to use cakes as the artwork. There will be nothing else on the museum’s walls — the exhibit will be just the cakes,” Tice said.
Bakers participating in the event were given free rein to come up with the design of their cakes, and event the event organizers won’t know ahead of time what they’ll be. The only specifications given were that it must be a work of art that is at least two-feet high and no more than three-feet wide.
Among the artists/bakeries whose creations will be exhibited (and devoured) are Lyndsey Dewey (former pastry chef for the Dallas Cowboys), Bronwen Weber (Frosted Art Bakery), and Elizabeth Rowe (London Bakery).
Several other participating bakeries include Sugar Bee Sweets, Cake Bliss, Marquez Bakery, and Stephen’s Sweets Sensations. Guests will also indulge in the creations of chocolatiers at the event.
“We are so excited about this event. It will be classy and beautiful and delicious and fun,” Pierson said.
Museum director Chris Hightower said funds raised will go toward financing the important Salvador Dali exhibit opening in the fall. Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased at arlingtonmuseum.org or by calling the museum at 817-275-4600. The museum is located at 201 W. Main St. in downtown Arlington.
Party Feb. 19 to kick off Art in the Square 2017
To kick off the Art in the Square festival coming this spring, a free reception in Southlake Town Hall on Feb. 19 from 5-6:30 p.m. will feature art displays, music, food and wine. The event, Strokes of Art in the Square, is hosted by the Southlake Women’s Club, Southlake Arts Council and Apex Arts League.
Attendees will enjoy tastings provided by local restaurants and live entertainment from guitarist, Jackson Eli. A special announcement from Southlake Women’s Club will reveal the local charities named as beneficiaries of grants that the women’s club awards through proceeds from the art festival.
“Guests will be the first to view artwork by the 2017 Art in the Square featured artists,” said spokeswoman Sherri Whitt. “One of the featured artists will be named the People’s Choice winner, and voting begins at Strokes of Art on the Square and will end on April 1st. The community is invited to visit Town Hall and cast a vote for their favorite.”
The 18th annual Art in the Square is set for April 28-30 at Southlake Town Square. Learn more at www.artinthesquare.com.
Briefly
- Punching Out Parkinson’s “Meet the Champs” event is Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Fort Worth Club presented by Paulie Ayala’s School of Hard Knocks Gym. Guest speaker is Maryum Ali, daughter of Muhammad Ali. Tickets at www.punchingoutparkinsons.org or call Brooke Ingstad at 817-763-5087.
- The Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth will present the acclaimed Dover Quartet in concert on March 4 at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of the Renzo Piano Pavilion at the Kimbell Art Museum. The concert titled “Dramatic License” will feature three major string quartets of Barber, Smetana, and Shostakovich. A Pre-Concert Conversation with Laurie Shulman begins at 1:15 p.m. Get tickets by calling 817-877-3003, online at www.chambermusicFW.org, and at the door.
- Take 2-Prom, A Night Out in Hollywood is Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. at 5950 Park Vista Circle, Suite 150 in Fort Worth. Hosted by the Keller Area Moms group in collaboration with The Harrison Ballroom, the event includes dinner, dancing, silent auction and desserts. Proceeds benefit The Birthday Party Project known for bringing joy to homeless children through the magic of birthdays. Get tickets at tinyurl.com/zkwtbbu
- Haltom Stampede 1-Mile Fun Run and 5K Run/Walk is Saturday at the Haltom City Recreation Center(4839 Broadway Ave.). Fun run is at 8:30 a.m. and 5K at 9 a.m. This is Tarrant County’s oldest 5K event and features the famous Buffalo trophies and T-shirts. Register at www.haltomcitytx.com.
