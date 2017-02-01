Eyes on H-E-B: Mardi Gras, casino parties dominate fundraising for H-E-B charities

Two terrific nonprofit organizations will soon offer wonderful entertainment options with their annual fundraising parties. The Mardi Gras Casino Night on Feb. 18 and the Casino Night on March 4 both belong on your social calendar. The Bedford Library Foundation and the Bedford Knights of Columbus will host these well-established events that get good reviews from guests and score high on helping a worthy cause.
Mardi Gras and Casino Night Gala Feb. 18
When costumed guests arrive at the Bedford Library on Feb. 18 they will first stroll into the “French Quarter” for a beer and wine social New Orleans-style. Folks from the library foundation have pulled out all the stops to make this eighth year of their Mardi Gras and Casino Night Gala the best ever.
The gala affair will include a cocktail hour, dinner, silent auction, live music and casino gaming. Costumes and masks are encouraged. Proceeds from the night will go toward acquiring new equipment for library patrons to enjoy.
“This year we’re excited about adding some new activities,” said Patt Dreyer, event co-chair. “We’re hosting an opening reception serving wine, beer and hors d’oeuvres so that guests have a chance to mix and mingle before the party begins. Street performers — saxophonists from Tarleton University — will be playing some great jazz music.”
Cajun-inspired cuisine will be catered by Z’s Café, and complimentary wine will be served to guests during dinner. Music throughout the evening will be provided by popular DJ Bob Bonilla. Following the feast, attendees can continue to peruse a silent auction or head into the casino to try their luck at blackjack, roulette and craps.
Sports memorabilia and amazing vacation trips will be among the impressive silent auction swag. A New York trip up for bid includes tickets to the Broadway hit Hamilton, and a visit to the California wine country will be claimed by the highest bidder.
New this year will be a special area set aside for dancing and visiting when guests are not in the casino. Party organizers say to bring a camera because a fun photo setup with themed props is another new attraction to add to the party experience.
“This is the best party so far and with more things to do,” said Corliss Wall, foundation member working on the event committee. “We’ll have prizes for the fifth bidders on the auction, great casino prizes and prizes for the best costume. It will be an evening of complete entertainment.”
The all-volunteer foundation aims to support the library by helping with the purchase of capital equipment that might not be funded through the city’s budget. According to event chairwoman Patricia Nolan, the foundation has raised more than $160,000 since the event was launched eight years ago and has donated such things as computers, furniture, lighting enhancements, low-vision equipment, a digital signage system and many other critically needed enhancements for the library.
Tickets are $50 each or $95 for a couple. Purchase them at the library, at 2424 Forest Ridge Drive, or call Dryer at 682-559-2746 or e-mail mardigrasbedford@gmail.com.
Casino Night March 4 raises money for local charities
The Bedford Council Knights of Columbus invites the community to its 33rd annual Las Vegas-Style Casino Night, a gala event at the group’s venue at 1319 Brown Trail.
After a social hour at 6 p.m. featuring a jazz band, the casino opens at 7 where guests can play blackjack, roulette, craps and slots. Winnings from the games will be used to bid on some fantastic prizes in the casino raffle at 10 p.m.
“This will be a fun-filled evening, but come early since gaming tables are first come, first serve,” said event chairman Rich Falcone. “We suggest folks purchase tickets in advance since we expect another sellout a week or two prior.” The event committee includes Ted Giles, Luis Rivera, Phil Wierzbicki and Tom Kohler.
Auction and raffle swag includes hotel stays, dining and entertainment packages, a smart HDTV, a bicycle, artwork, jewelry, gift baskets and other attractive items.
Tickets are $25 each at the door. Save money by purchasing in advance for two for $45 or six for $120. Included with each ticket is $2,000 in casino chips, two complimentary drinks and snacks. Coffee and doughnuts will be served at 10 p.m. and a cash bar will be open all evening. To make arrangements, call Kohler at 817-683-7874.
Proceeds from the event enable the Knights of Columbus to support such organizations as Cook Children’s, the Denton State Supported Living Center, American Cancer Society, NEED (Northeast Emergency Distribution), Union Gospel Mission, Ronald McDonald House and Special Olympics.
Singing quartets will deliver personal valentines
The Arlington Goodtimes Chorus will once again fan out across the area delivering musical messages of love for local residents looking for a unique way to deliver their Valentine’s Day greetings.
The chorus will send a quartet (all gussied up in tuxedos) to a residence, workplace, restaurant, shopping mall, nursing home or anyplace in the Metroplex to perform two love songs along with presenting a keepsake rose and a valentine.
Goodtime Chorus member Ed Howard says the men’s a cappella group typically aims to entertain their audience and share their joy of singing.
“Singing Valentines are entirely different,” Howard said. “Most often we are simply messengers bringing a song of love from one individual to another. We try to take ourselves out of the middle and carry the feeling of one person to another.”
“Sometimes they laugh. Sometimes they cry. But almost always we deliver the message and the love with which it was sent.”
Prices start at $59 and proceeds are used to fund programs that the Arlington Goodtimes Chorus brings to the community. Call 682-233-3606 or visit www.GoodtimesChorus.org to make arrangements.
