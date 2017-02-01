Eyes on Arlington: Sculptured-cake exhibit to raise money for Arlington Museum of Art

The upcoming exhibit at Arlington Museum of Art isn’t just artistic, it’s also delicious. The one-evening-only display is the centerpiece for the museum’s Feb. 18 inaugural fundraiser, Eat Your Art Out, and will feature at least 30 artistic dessert sculptures designed and created by local bakers exclusively for this event.
Guests at the affair will stroll through the exhibit to admire the cake art as they sip champagne or coffee while a string quartet creates the perfect mood music. Then the proverbial icing on the cake will be the moment when artists cut into their creations to serve tantalizing cake slices that will prove they are both artiste and accomplished bakery chefs.
“There’s never been anything like this event in the North Texas area,” said Paula Pierson, who is leading the Eat Your Art Out committee. “Since the museum is between exhibits, this was the ideal time for us to showcase the artistic talents of some of our amazing pastry chefs from this area.”
Museum board President Nancy Tice is on the Eat Your Art Out committee along with Doreen Bruner and Lorie White. “This is such an unusual idea, especially for a museum, to use cakes as the artwork. There will be nothing else on the museum’s walls — the exhibit will be just the cakes,” Tice said.
Bakers that participate in the event were given free rein to come up with the design of their cakes, and the event organizers won’t know what they’ll be ahead of time. The only specifications given were that it must be a work of art that is at least 2 feet high and no more than 3 feet wide.
Among the artists/bakeries whose creations will be exhibited (and devoured) are Lyndsey Dewey (former pastry chef for Dallas Cowboys), Bronwen Weber (Frosted Art Bakery) and Elizabeth Rowe (London Bakery).
Among several other participating bakeries are Sugar Bee Sweets, Cake Bliss, Marquez Bakery and Stephen’s Sweets Sensations. Guests will also indulge in the creations of chocolatiers at the event.
“We are so excited about this event. It will be classy and beautiful and delicious and fun,” Pierson said.
Museum director Chris Hightower said funds raised will go toward financing the important Salvador Dali exhibit opening in the fall. Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased at arlingtonmuseum.org/ or by calling the museum at 817-275-4600. The museum is at 201 W. Main St.
Singing quartets will deliver personal Valentine messages
The Arlington Goodtimes Chorus will once again fan out across the area delivering musical messages of love for local residents looking for a unique way to deliver their Valentine’s Day greetings.
The chorus will send a quartet (all gussied up in tuxedos) to a residence, workplace, restaurant, shopping mall, nursing home or anyplace in the Metroplex to perform two love songs along with presenting a keepsake rose and a Valentine card.
Goodtime Chorus member Ed Howard says the men’s a cappella group typically aims to entertain their audience and share their joy of singing.
“Singing Valentines are entirely different,” Howard said. “Most often we are simply messengers bringing a song of love from one individual to another. We try to take ourselves out of the middle and carry the feeling of one person to another.”
“Sometimes they laugh. Sometimes they cry. But almost always we deliver the message and the love with which it was sent.”
Prices start at $59 and proceeds are used to fund programs that the Arlington Goodtimes Chorus brings to the community. Call 682-233-3606 or visit www.GoodtimesChorus.org to make arrangements.
Champions for Kids breakfast set for Feb.15 to benefit disadvantaged youth
Two favorites among sports fans are John Rhadigan from Fox Sports Southwest and Tom Grieve of Texas Rangers fame. Together they will headline the Champions for Kids breakfast Feb. 15, hosted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Arlington.
“We are looking forward to hearing from Tom Grieve, an Arlington resident who has been behind the scenes of some of baseball’s most legendary headlines,” said Boys & Girls Club executive Nadia DiStefano. “Plus, being a former Club kid, he is a role model for today’s youth who are learning to live healthier lifestyles.”
The annual event raises money for the youth programs that the agency offers to more than 5,000 disadvantaged kids in the Arlington area. Volunteers in charge of the breakfast are Lisa Hoffman and Kari Sargent with help from board members Mark Caffey, Jon Hoffman, John Landry, Mike Gerro and Kay Duggan to name only a few.
A spotlight moment during the morning will be the presentation of the Champion of Youth award given annually to an individual or group that has demonstrated a dedication to improving the lives of youth in the community.
“We are proud to present the 2017 Champion of Youth award to Women Inspiring Philanthropy, an Arlington organization that has already made a tremendous positive impact on countless children and families within the five years since its founding,” said Executive Director Steve Wurm.
Guests will be greeted by Club kids as they start the morning with Starbucks coffee at 7 before a hearty breakfast is served at 7:30. Each table is hosted by a youth from one of the Boys & Girls Clubs.
Rhadigan and Grieve will be talking about baseball, Grieve’s career and his experience as a member and alumnus of the Boys & Girls Clubs. “I grew up in the Pittsfield, Mass., Boys Club,” writes Grieve. “It was there that I learned how to swim and play basketball. I went to overnight camp and then became a counselor.
“More importantly, I learned fair play, honesty and sportsmanship and that we should be judged by our actions, not by our religious beliefs or the color of our skin. I love Boys & Girls Club. … It has had a profound impact on my life.”
As Grieve prepares to depart for Rangers spring training a few days after the breakfast event, he will likely share his insights about this year’s team.
Tickets are $150 per person. Some sponsorship opportunities are still available. The venue is the Cholula Porch at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Learn more and register to attend at www.CFKArlington.org or call DiStefano at 817-275-6551, ext. 228.
