Benefit on Feb. 4 to aid homeless, at-risk students

The fourth annual Jump 4 Joy event coming up on Feb. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Philip Presbyterian Church is a family-friendly event offering a food court, live music, entertainment, and an art auction. Proceeds from the event will help families in the H-E-B schools who are struggling financially.
According to the school district’s family support services department, there are more than 700 H-E-B students and their families who were identified as homeless. This department provides immediate relief for these families by helping with housing, nutritional, medical and transportation needs. Emergency assistance with clothing, day care and student activity fees are also supported as needed.
“One-hundred percent of all proceeds will directly impact the lives of those identified as homeless or at risk of becoming homeless,” said Jump 4 Joy spokeswoman Mary Peters. “The ultimate goal is to keep these at-risk students in school by ‘jump starting’ their lives.”
The lively event will feature visual and performing arts students from many campuses as well as work and performances by local artists. During the program the audience will have an opportunity to vote on their favorite acts by making donations. At the end of the event, cash scholarships are awarded to the three performing acts receiving the most donations and to the three artworks receiving the highest bids.
“Trinity and L.D. Bell high schools are providing emcees and improv routines, and the Bell String Ensemble and Bell Manor Elementary choir will perform. Back for their third year is Harmony — the Trinity High show choir — the Hurst Junior High drum line and band, and 100 music students from River Trails Elementary,” Peters said.
Families can dine in a food court area where such eateries as Bacon’s, Witten’s Grill and Sports Cafe, Italianni’s, Raising Cane’s, Slim Chickens, Texas Roadhouse and Taco Cabana will bring their signature dishes. And for dessert, the L.D. Bell Honor Society has partnered with Nothing Bundt Cakes for a cupcake sale.
Mary Morris, coordinator of federal programs and the homeless liaison for H-E-B, said: “We have social workers — I call them angels — for the homeless that help provide basic survival needs for the families while maintaining the family’s dignity and their confidentiality. Sometimes these families just come on hard times,” Morris added and expressed gratitude for the supporters of the Jump 4 Joy event.
“Students from all over H-E-B ISD have painted and donated over 50 miniatures of famous paintings for the silent art auction coordinated by National Art Honor Society students from Bell High School and Trinity High School,” said Peters. “Trinity art students will also be selling infused glass jewelry, and local artists are also donating.”
Event organizers aim to raise $20,000. Admission is free, but attendees are asked to bring a canned good to donate to the food pantry. Donations are being accepted at www.stphil2.org (click on Jump for Joy). See a video of last year’s event at youtu.be/CUY6iIRhvIE. Direct questions to Peters at 817-821-4417. St. Philip is at 745 W. Pipeline Road in Hurst.
Briefly
- Mid-Cities Genealogical Society will meet on Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Lib Saleh Euless Public Library. Judy E. Ramos, program director of the Fort Worth Genealogical Society, will speak on the Daughters of the American Revolution. The meeting kicks off with a social hour/newcomer gathering, and guests are welcome to attend. Contact Evelynn Kelly at 817-988-2055 with questions.
- “Nunsense” will be performed at the Artisan Center Theatre through Saturday. The theater is at 444 E. Pipeline Road in Hurst. Call the box office at 817-284-1200 or purchase tickets online at www.artisanct.com.
