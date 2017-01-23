Eyes on Arlington: Everyone’s a VIP at Mansfield Cares Charity Ball

All guests will feel important as they arrive in their sparkling party clothes for the Feb. 18 Mansfield Cares Charity ball at Walnut Creek County Club. The charity has chosen “Everyone is a VIP” for the theme of the 18th annual gala, which will raise money for good causes in Mansfield.
“We have chosen a fantastic dinner and dessert menu, and back again is the King David Band that rocked the house last year,” said event co-chairman Chuck Wilson. “Guests can expect a great selection of both live and silent auction items to bid on and fun games like the wine pull, restaurant row and much more. It will be an amazing evening for all.”
Mansfield Cares is arguably the top supporter of local organizations that are meeting health, wellness and educational needs of the community. The Caring Place clinic, Harvesting International, the Mansfield school district shoe and scholarship programs and the Common Ground Angel Tree program are among those they support. A donation opportunity for each of the Mansfield Cares beneficiaries will be visibly displayed at the event.
A Share the Love game (aka split the pot) will mean that both the lucky winner and the Mansfield Cares beneficiaries will get a nice cash infusion.
The annual soiree, one of the city’s most popular social events, skillfully pulls off an evening that is elegant without being stuffy. Except for the live auction when audience attention is focused on the auctioneer, most of the other party action happens concurrently and creates a fun, informal atmosphere with ample time for mixing and mingling. A cash bar (featuring a specialty Mansfield Cares cocktail) and food stations will be open throughout the evening.
Autographed sports memorabilia, vacations, jewelry and other tempting items will be up for bid in the silent and live auctions. For those who want to fully stock their bar, place a bid on the liquor wagon. And for anybody that loves to entertain, be the top bidder on the party for 20 guests that includes food for the party along with a live band.
“The Mansfield Cares board and volunteers have done a terrific job putting this event together,” said co-chairman Lance Walker. “We are excited about giving all of the attendees the VIP experience they deserve.” A large event committee also includes Lisa Stewart and Karen Tecklenburg.
Tickets are $125 per person if purchased by Feb. 16 or $150 at the door. Purchase online at www.mansfieldcares.org or call 817-991-7191.
Run With Heart to help fight heart disease
Runners and walkers alike will enjoy participating in the half marathon, 5K run or 1-mile fun walk or run on Jan. 28 at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center. Proceeds from the race will go toward helping support cardiology services at the hospital and community education about heart disease.
The hospital’s program, Heart of the Community, strives to improve the cardiovascular health of the community through heart disease education and prevention, and by encouraging a heart-healthy lifestyle.
“Step out for your health and a good cause at the fourth annual Mansfield Run With Heart,” hospital spokeswoman Angel Biasatti said. “Then grab your sneakers to honor those living with heart disease, loved ones, and emergency responders while supporting cardiology services at the hospital.”
Race day activities include on-site registration starting at 6 a.m. followed by the 7:30 a.m. start for the half-marathon. The 5K and 1-mile begin at 7:40 a.m. A festival after the race begins at 8 a.m. and awards are presented from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m.
Fresh fruit, breads, coffee, water and heart-healthy goodies will be provided to participants before and after the race at the Methodist Mansfield Finish Line Celebration.
Team awards for fastest times in several categories will be given, including emergency responder teams, school teams, fastest open team, corporate teams and largest teams based on the number of registered participants across all events.
The hospital is at 2700 E. Broad St. in Mansfield. Register and get details and the course route at www.mansfield runwithheart.org or call 512-565-2582.
At a glance
Heart & Soul Annual Charity Auction is Feb. 4 at the Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center St. from 6 to 9 p.m. Hosted by Trinity Kids, the event includes dinner by Mercado Juarez.
Among the auction items are sports memorabilia, event tickets, jewelry, specialty baskets, and restaurant gift certificates. Proceeds fund abused and neglected children through two weeks of Royal Family KIDS Camps, ConnecTeen, and mentor programs. Dress is casual. Tickets are $15. Contact www.trinitykids.org or 817-459-8597.
Corrections, updates
The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 2 will open the buffet at 6:30 followed by 7 a.m. invocation and music with the program starting at 7:25 a.m. The times were incorrect in last week’s column.
Event organizers have adjusted the guest speaker lineup as follows: Invocation by: Rabbi Levi Gurevitch — Chabad of Arlington, Adam Dibas — Dar Elsalam, Rev. Andy Mangum — First Christian Church. Prayer leaders: Monsignor Joseph Pemberton — Most Blessed Sacrament, Rev. David Hogg — Mount Olive Baptist Church, Tillie Burgin — Mission Arlington, Rev. Dean Posey — Trinity United Methodist, Rev. Eric Herrsterom — Lake Arlington Baptist Church and Will Johnson — Arlington Police Chief.
