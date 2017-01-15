Junior League toasts 35th anniversary with luncheon and fun tablescapes

To toast its 35th anniversary, the Junior League of Arlington will host a luncheon Jan. 27 at the Ruthe Jackson Center in Grand Prairie. As part of the yearlong festivities to celebrate the milestone, the women’s organization announced the event, called Plates for a Purpose, and is inviting the community to participate.
A special guest speaker will deliver an inspiring message about domestic-abuse prevention. And to put a fun twist on the luncheon, each of the 35 tables at the event will be individually decorated by Junior League members and any people in the community who want to participate by creating a tablescape of their choice.
“Plates for a Purpose is a fun and creative spin on the traditional ladies luncheon. The event provides an opportunity for to raise funds and awareness for the Junior League of Arlington’s abuse prevention projects and programs,” league President Julie Reinhardt said. “Attendees will enjoy girl time, shopping at a silent auction and the many decorative tabletops.”
Arriving luncheon guests will first enjoy cocktails, mimosas and mingling as they peruse a silent auction including spa packages, artwork and the weekend use of a Mercedes-Benz donated by Park Place Motorcars. A delectable luncheon buffet will follow the opening reception, and the dessert finale will be provided by GiGi’s Cupcakes.
“We are so excited to shine a spotlight on JLA’s 35 years of service in our community with the luncheon,” said Misty Lockhart, who is chairing the event with help from assistant chair Jennifer Cathcart. “We hope the community will join us as we honor the last 35 years and celebrate what is to come in the next 35.”
There is no cost to become a table designer, and each seat at a decorated table is open to the public for purchase unless the table designer wants to buy a table reserved for friends or clients. Contact Lockhart at fall.fundraiser@jlarlington.org to arrange to decorate a table — but respond quickly as only a few tables remain available for design.
“The table design can be anything under the sun,” Reinhardt said. “The decor can reflect someone’s favorite color or hobby or feature a theme showing something they feel passionate about. A business or company can use the table as a way to communicate what their product or service is.”
Not to spoil any surprise, Reinhardt would not disclose details about her table’s decor but did reveal that arrows will be a central design element (her theme for the year is “Aiming for Impact.”)
“Each table will be decorated with themes ranging from Mardi Gras to Dallas Cowboys to Posh Peacock,” Lockhart said. “Attendees will be able to vote on their favorite table. There are no prizes, just bragging rights.” The table designs can be an individual or a team effort.
The lucky winner of the “Drive for 35” raffle will get the thrill of driving a 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC for one year courtesy of Park Place Motorcars. The cost of a raffle ticket is — you guessed it — $35. The winning ticket will be drawn at the dealership on Feb. 22, and the winner need not be present to win.
Tickets to the event are (once again) $35 per person. Purchase online at bit.ly/JLAluncheon or call the league office at 817-277-9481.
Women aviators group active in the community
The Fort Worth Ninety-Nines, an international organization of women pilots, recently presented 99 gift bags (the quantity a nod to their name) to residents at SafeHaven’s domestic violence shelter in Arlington. Bags were filled with toiletry items, and several teddy bears for children at the shelter were also part of the gift.
The chapter has hosted aviation STEM programs and Discovery flights for Girl Scout troops and presents annual fundraisers to raise money for scholarships for young pilots in training. This month the club will visit Cook Children’s hospital to host science, technology, engineering and math games for kids at the hospital. In the spring, they will participate in a volunteer day at the Fort Worth Aviation Museum and will also be involved with a Habitat for Humanity project.
“We want to educate the public about the Ninety-Nines and what we do — teach our youth and community about aviation — but we also want our surrounding communities to know that we do much more than fly airplanes — which we love, chairwoman Monica Randolph-Graham said.
Contact her at 817-714-6439 or dr.monicargraham@gmail.com to inquire about the organization. Learn more at fortworth99s.org.
New Name for Senior Citizen Services to be unveiled at 50th Anniversary breakfast
For 50 years, Senior Citizen Services of Greater Tarrant County has “empowered older adults to live with purpose, independence and dignity by providing social, health and nutritional support and by promoting volunteer opportunities in the community.”
At its annual Report to the Community breakfast on Jan. 26, the group will celebrate its 50th year of service to the area’s older adult population and in a spotlight moment will unveil a brand-new name and logo.
“In an effort to best serve mature adults today and into the future, we are proud to announce a new name and logo,” Executive Director Jerome Mosman said. “We’ll continue to deliver on our mission in the next 50 years. But we’re transforming our organization to better reflect those whom we serve and all that we do for them, and the breakfast will hallmark the dawning of Senior Citizen Services’ exciting future.”
The program will include a look back at the achievements of the past year and will feature a special time to honor patrons and donors who have provided exceptional support for SCS. Among those being honored are United Way of Tarrant County, Area Agency on Aging, General Motors Financial, and the Frank and Jean Buhler Charitable Trust.
The event is set for 7:30 to 9 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1000 Penn St., Fort Worth. There is no charge for admission, and the breakfast is open to the public. RSVP by Jan. 23 at scs-report.eventbrite.com.
