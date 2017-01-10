Eyes on H-E-B: Celebrity Chefs event will help kids at domestic abuse shelter

A baker’s dozen of chefs at the top of their culinary game will delight the palates of lucky guests at the Jan. 22 Celebrity Chefs event through their passion for food and cooking.
The annual smorgasbord of great tasting delights is beginning a second decade as one of the area’s most delicious culinary traditions. Presented by Mid-Cities Supporters of SafeHaven, funds raised will go toward helping the children residing at SafeHaven’s shelters for victims of domestic violence.
Emcee for the evening will be Erin Wilde, the morning show host on 92.1 Hank FM, and musical entertainment will be by Just Jazz.
“Our Celebrity Chefs theme, “The Sky’s the Limit,” represents the unlimited ways we can all support victims of domestic violence,” said Alison Gearhart who is co-chairing the event with Jessica Farrell.
“Money raised will help the children at the shelters who often arrive with nothing but the clothes they are wearing. You can imagine the psychological and social problems they are experiencing.”
Kathryn Jacob, president and CEO of SafeHaven of Tarrant County, said: “We are elated to be a part of this very special Celebrity Chefs event.
“At SafeHaven, we recognize there is no limit to a child’s potential with the support of our strong community. This fundraising event will be significant in providing assistance to our children’s programs.”
During a cocktail reception, guests will enjoy complimentary libations as they mingle and choose where to drop their raffle ticket or decide which Big Board Auction item they want.
A beautiful triptych created by Mid-Cities SOS members will be on display, and guests can purchase their own star to place in the sky of the three-paneled painting.
“Each star can be purchased and signed for $70 and then temporarily affixed to the painting,” said SOS member and professional artist Martha Ragsdale. “Seventy dollars is the cost for SafeHaven to provide all of a child’s basic needs each day they live at the shelter.”
Ragsdale, the artistic director for the triptych, will later collage and clear-coat all of the stars added to the painting and present it to SafeHaven to display in the shelter.
Nowhere else can food aficionados sample in one evening so many delicacies and unique creations. Farrell revealed that the chef’s amazing offerings include quail, duck, lobster mashed potatoes, Asian pulled pork sliders and spare ribs.
Other globally inspired cuisine features incredibly yummy chicken salad, lemon grass chicken, pulled pork habanero with habanero mac and cheese, beef tenderloin with blue cheese macaroni and pasta with bechamel and ham.
Fabulous dessert offerings include the world famous toffee prepared by the chef at Tastefully Yours.
Chef Cameron Handler, from Central Market, is making his 11th appearance at the event, and back for their 10th year are chef Susan Clark, from Sweet Memories, and chef Chris Wilson, from Market Street.
Bonnell’s Restaurant top chef Jon Bonnell returns for an eighth year, along with Todd Phillips from J.R.’s Steak & Grill. This will be the seventh year for chef Donatella Trotti, from Nonna Tata, and year six for Jason Harper of the Trio New American restaurant.
Five-year Celebrity Chef veterans include Siegfried Schafner, head chef at the Hurst Conference Center; Andrew Huszar, from Tastefully Yours; Deb Cantrell, of Savor Culinary Services; and Janet Capua, from Z’s Cafe.
Chef Gabe Valdez, from Marcona Kitchen, is back for an encore, and making his debut at Celebrity Chefs is Norman Grimm, from Great Scott Restaurant.
The 30-year-old all-volunteer charity has once again assembled raffle prizes that include a $1,500 Market Street gift card, fabulous golf outings, catered dinner parties, a mystery gift card package worth at least $1,250 and a ride in Ferrari and Mazda race cars at the Motorsport Ranch Race Track.
More raffle items include American Airlines tickets to any domestic location, men’s clothier gifts cards and a weekend’s use of a Lexus.
A large event committee includes SOS board President Beth Battles, Tara Hutchins-Welsh, Dawn Owens, Sally Wobbeking, Penny Aydelott, Dawn Owens, Tricia Schmit, Laura Sonefeld, Sheila Camp, Mary MacDowell, Lisa Tapper and Jane Wood, to randomly name only a few.
The generosity of the chefs during a live auction is amazing. Bidders can win such items as catered home dinner parties or parties in the restaurants, shopping sprees, cooking classes and food tastings.
Incredible Big Board offerings include a diamond necklace and vacations at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler and the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa.
Tickets to Celebrity Chefs, at the Hurst Conference Center, are $125 per person. The reception begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 22. Purchase tickets and learn more at mid-citiessos.org .
Businesses and individuals honored at H-E-B Chamber luncheon Friday
Start the New Year on a positive note at the awards luncheon on Friday hosted by the H-E-B Chamber of Commerce. Guests at the event will have a chance to visit over a delicious meal before an energetic program featuring the businesses and individuals nominated for special awards.
Emcee for the occasion is Robert Earley, president and CEO of JPS Health Network. Earley will keep things rolling as awards in various categories are presented.
To recognize businesses that excel in community citizenship, service and growth, the small, midsize and large Business of the Year Awards will be presented. To honor a volunteer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty in chamber service and participation, a Member of the Year will be named.
The Gertrude Tarpley Memorial Spirit Award will be given to a person known to lead by example with energy and spirit. The Bill Ridgway Spirit of Enterprise Award honors someone who has done exceptional work in the economic development of H-E-B. And the Community Service Award will be given to recognize outstanding work in serving the nearby community.
Mary Frazior, president and CEO, said the significance of the event goes well beyond the chamber. “Of course, the awards are a way to recognize the businesses, organizations and individuals who contributed so much to the chamber in 2016,” she said.
“And by presenting these awards at the luncheon, we help make other members and the public aware of the incredible passion these honorees have for our community. We truly appreciate their ongoing commitment, and we hope others will appreciate them as well.”
The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Texas Star Conference Center in Euless. Tickets are $25. Call the chamber office at 817-283-1521 or visit www.HEB.org.
Briefly
- Cave explorer Bill Steele will present a program at the Euless Public Library on Thursday at 7 p.m. presented by the Euless Library Foundation. Steele is a speleologist who has led and participated in expeditions to many of the longest and deepest caves in the U.S., Mexico, Belize, Guatemala and China. He has written two books describing his expeditions: Yochib: The River Cave and Huautla: Thirty Years in One of the World’s Deepest Caves. Admission is free. Call 817-685-1481 to inquire.
- Las Colinas Symphony concert is Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. at the Irving Arts Center. The concert will feature pianist Konstantine Valianatos performing Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in G Minor. Tickets range from $16.59 to $46.50. Call 972-252-4800 or purchase online at www.lascolinassymphony.org or at the door.
- Nominations for Euless Volunteer, Business and Youth of the Year are due by Jan. 29. Awards are for those who go above and beyond serving the community — someone who consistently gives their time and energy to make the city better. A 100-word explanation is requested to accompany the nomination form. Get the form at www.euless.org/voy or contact Betsy Deck at 817-685-1821.
