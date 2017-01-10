Eyes on H-E-B: Celebrity Chefs event will help kids at domestic abuse shelter

0:57 Vandals damage St. Stephen Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth Pause

0:57 Dallas Cowboys fans line up for playoff tickets

1:43 Texas Rangers choose HKS to build their new ballpark

2:42 Cowboys beat writers Clarence Hill and Charean Williams gear up for Sunday's Cowboys-Packers game

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys' playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story