Eyes on H-E-B: The story behind the songs on Dec. 15

Without Christmas music, the holiday season would be an entirely different experience. And not nearly as much fun. Come on out to the Euless Public Library on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. to enjoy singing some of the favorite songs of the season and learn the story behind the songs. Hosting the event is the Euless Library Foundation.
Special guest is entertainer and author Andy Mason who will present his signature performance featuring a sleigh-full of fascinating Christmas history and trivia through music.
“Andy Mason’s program will include every kind of seasonal music from 16th-century West Country English Christmas Carols to Christmas music from the new millennium,” said spokeswoman Evelynn Kelly.
Mason’s musical performance will at last give the answers to many things you’ve always wanted to know, such as: “Who wrote the 12 days of Christmas? Why is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer so popular? Who sang Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree? What was the first Christmas song to be performed in outer space? And, did Frosty the Snowman really come to life?”
Admission is free for this event. It’s a wonderful way to add to your family’s holiday celebrations as everyone sings along to so many holiday favorites. The Mary Lib Saleh Euless Public Library is at 201 N. Ector Drive. Contact Kelly at 817-988-2055 to inquire.
Holiday Breakfast for senior adults on Dec. 15
A festive morning of fun awaits friends and family of the H-E-B school district who are 65 and older at the Holiday Breakfast set for Dec. 15 at 8:30 a.m. at the Buinger Academy.
“We believe in community engagement at H-E-B ISD, and the seniors in our community rarely get the chance to visit our schools,” said district spokeswoman Deanne Hullender. “We want to meet them and provide them the opportunity to connect with one another and at the same time see the great things going on in our district at a free event.”
Guests can mingle while a scrumptious breakfast of eggs, hash browns, fruit, muffins and yummy biscuits and gravy is served. Later on there will be time for a few fun holiday crafts and a sing-a-long.
Entertainment will be live performances by the strings orchestra and the show choirs from Bell and Trinity high schools. Word has it that a special personal appearance from jolly ol’ Saint Nick is also part of the fun, so bring your cameras for photo opps.
Admission is free, but reservations are required. RSVP to lesleysanderlin@hebisd.edu or 817-399-2025. Space is limited, so response quickly. The Buinger Academy is at 1849 Central Drive.
Texas Rangers host Cowboy Santa Toy Drive party on Tuesday
It’s the season of giving, and the Texas Rangers baseball team wants to do their part for the countywide Cowboy Santa Toy Drive. On Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. come on out to Globe Life Park in Arlington for a party, and bring a new, unwrapped toy for boys and girls, newborn to age 12.
“Rangers personalities will be on hand to sign autographs for the occasion,” a spokesman wrote in a news release. “Holiday movies will be shown on the video screen, the Rangers KidsZone will be open, and drink and food specials will be provided by Sportservice.”
“Other activities will include face-painting, crafts, a photo booth, and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Additionally, complimentary holiday tours of Globe Life Park will be offered every half hour during the event.”
If you can’t make it to the party, residents are invited to bring new, unwrapped boys or books to the Rangers Gram Slam Gift Shop at Globe Life Park any time through Tuesday. An alternate drop-off location is the Rangers Team Shop at 316 Main St. in Fort Worth or any Fort Worth police or fire department.
The Cowboy Santa Toy Drive annually distributes thousands of toys to children from low-income families in Tarrant County.
Parking for the event is in Lot B. Enter for the party through the Majestic Grand Slam Gift Shop. To inquire, call 817-273-5207 or visit texasrangers.com.
An opportunity to get involved
Would you like to become more engaged with your local government? If this appeals to you, you may want to volunteer to serve on an advisory board, commission or committee for Tarrant County.
According to Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Fickes, there are openings on several county boards and commissions. The need for volunteer service in this area fluctuates all the time, so anyone interested should contact Commission Fickes’ office to learn about the options currently available.
County boards include Child Protective Services, Workforce Development, Emergency Services, the Historical Commission, Tollway Authority, Human Services Advisory Committee and a host of other opportunities.
“Most terms run two years and will meet on an average of eight times per year, however, the work of members is continuous,” Commission Fickes wrote in a newsletter. This type of service “affords citizens an excellent opportunity to become engaged with their government and provide judicious advice and recommendations from a citizen’s perspective.”
Fickes wrote that people volunteer for service for a variety of reasons including a desire to fulfill their civic responsibility and give back to the community. Or some volunteers choose to serve because they want to help shape policy or donate their professional skills.
“Whatever your reason, we look forward to hearing from you. Tarrant County is so great because of the many caring individuals who get involved to make a difference,” Fickes wrote. Learn more by contacting the Commissioners Court secretary, at 817-884-1234, or call Fickes’ office at 817-581-3600.
In other Precinct 3 news, the community is invited for Christmas Coffee with the Commissioner on Friday from 7:30 to 9 a.m. in the Northeast Subcourthouse community room. A special exhibit of Tarrant County history will also be on display during this time thanks to the Tarrant County Historical Commission.
Briefly
- The Artisan Center Theatre has shows performing until Dec. 23. Theater is at 444 E. Pipeline Road in Hurst. Call the box office at 817-284-1200 or visit www.ArtisanTC.com to see show times and purchase tickets. Showing until Dec. 23 are: Scrooge The Musical, Elf the Musical, Jr., Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, and A Christmas Carol Musical Comedy.
- The Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra will present their holiday show Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. at the Irving Arts Center on Carpenter Hall. The concert will feature sopranos Christina Pecce and Anna Laurenzo performing a variety of songs, including Bach’s “Sheep May Safely Graze” and Rossini’s “Cat Duet.” For tickets, call 972-252-4800 or visit www.lascolinassymphony.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
Please send your Eyes on H-E-B news tips to freeder@star-telegram.com. Keep up with even more community news by liking our page on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SocialEyes.ST. Twitter: @FayeReeder
Comments