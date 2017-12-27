The Keller Magazine

Fresh start

By Celestina Blok Photo by Robert Peacock

December 27, 2017 07:00 AM

Just in time for January’s obligatory dietary cleanup, Unleavened Fresh Kitchen has opened a location in Southlake Town Square. The Dallas-based, fast-casual eatery serves fit fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner, without skimping on satisfying taste. Take the Weekender Wrap for example – with buttermilk-drenched, fried chicken breasts doused in ranch dressing, the dish is far from bird food. But it’s also gluten-free and packed with veggies like carrots, green leaf lettuce and tomatoes. Not a fan of “wrap”? — this dish can also be served in a bowl on a bed of greens. Make your own with the recipe here, or visit the location any day of the week. While you’re at it, order a glass of wine or beer and toast to balance and good health in 2018.

Weekender Wrap

Serves 2

1 1/2 cups gluten-free flour

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 pound chicken breast, cut into 2-inch strips

1 cup buttermilk

4 cups vegetable oil

2 12-inch gluten-free wheat wraps

1/2 cup carrots, julienned

2 cups green leaf lettuce, chopped

1/4 cup tomatoes, small dice

1/4 cup ranch dressing

2 ounces Boursin cheese spread

½ cup bacon, cooked and chopped

¼ cup green onions, small chopped

Instructions:

1. Season gluten-free flour with salt and pepper.

2. Soak chicken in buttermilk and dredge in flour.

3. Heat oil to 350 degrees. Fry breaded chicken strips for 5 minutes or until done, and chop into bite-sized pieces.

4. Grill wheat wraps to soften. Divide remaining ingredients onto the wraps, add chicken, and roll burrito-style. Cut in half and serve.

—250 State Street, Southlake, 817-410-7444, www.unleavened.com

