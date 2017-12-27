Fresh start

Just in time for January’s obligatory dietary cleanup, Unleavened Fresh Kitchen has opened a location in Southlake Town Square. The Dallas-based, fast-casual eatery serves fit fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner, without skimping on satisfying taste. Take the Weekender Wrap for example – with buttermilk-drenched, fried chicken breasts doused in ranch dressing, the dish is far from bird food. But it’s also gluten-free and packed with veggies like carrots, green leaf lettuce and tomatoes. Not a fan of “wrap”? — this dish can also be served in a bowl on a bed of greens. Make your own with the recipe here, or visit the location any day of the week. While you’re at it, order a glass of wine or beer and toast to balance and good health in 2018.
Weekender Wrap
Serves 2
1 1/2 cups gluten-free flour
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 pound chicken breast, cut into 2-inch strips
1 cup buttermilk
4 cups vegetable oil
2 12-inch gluten-free wheat wraps
1/2 cup carrots, julienned
2 cups green leaf lettuce, chopped
1/4 cup tomatoes, small dice
1/4 cup ranch dressing
2 ounces Boursin cheese spread
½ cup bacon, cooked and chopped
¼ cup green onions, small chopped
Instructions:
1. Season gluten-free flour with salt and pepper.
2. Soak chicken in buttermilk and dredge in flour.
3. Heat oil to 350 degrees. Fry breaded chicken strips for 5 minutes or until done, and chop into bite-sized pieces.
4. Grill wheat wraps to soften. Divide remaining ingredients onto the wraps, add chicken, and roll burrito-style. Cut in half and serve.
—250 State Street, Southlake, 817-410-7444, www.unleavened.com
