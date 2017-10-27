The Keller Magazine

The lighter side

By Celestina Blok Photo by Robert Peacock

October 27, 2017 3:18 PM

With sleek and spacious seating, more than 60 wines and beers on tap and an expansive third floor patio perfect for capturing Texas sunset views, Craft & Vine is Roanoke’s hottest new restaurant and bar. But it’s the innovative dining menu from executive chef Bill Trevino that has guests really raving. From Hawaiian-inspired pulled pork to Nashville hot red snapper, Trevino is giving Roanoke a taste of eclectic fusion fare. Here he shares his simple recipe for Ahi Poke, a raw salad commonly served year-round as an appetizer or main dish in Hawaii. Spice up holiday menu planning by surprising fall dinner guests with a welcome and refreshing taste of the tropics.

Ahi Poke

Serves 1-2

• 7-8 ounces Hawaiian Ahi tuna (#1 sashimi grade), diced

• 2 tablespoons diced red onion

•1/4 avocado, diced

• pinch Hawaiian sea salt

• pinch red pepper flakes

• 2 ounces Sweet Onion Soy Jus (recipe follows)

• 3 cucumber slices

• micro cilantro, as needed for garnish

• sesame seeds, as needed for garnish

• tobiko (flying fish roe, found at Asian markets) for garnish, if desired

 

Instructions:

1. Add tuna, red onion, avocado, sea salt and red pepper flakes to a bowl. Add Sweet Onion Soy Jus and mix well until completely covered.

2. Lay cucumber slices along the back of a serving bowl. Spoon in tuna mixture and garnish with micro cilantro, sesame seeds and tobiko, if desired.

 

Sweet Onion Soy Jus

Makes approximately 1 cup

½ sweet onion, finely grated

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 cup low sodium soy sauce

Combine all ingredients and keep chilled.

—310 S. Oak Street, Roanoke, 817-464-8181, www.craftandvine.restaurant

