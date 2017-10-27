The lighter side

With sleek and spacious seating, more than 60 wines and beers on tap and an expansive third floor patio perfect for capturing Texas sunset views, Craft & Vine is Roanoke’s hottest new restaurant and bar. But it’s the innovative dining menu from executive chef Bill Trevino that has guests really raving. From Hawaiian-inspired pulled pork to Nashville hot red snapper, Trevino is giving Roanoke a taste of eclectic fusion fare. Here he shares his simple recipe for Ahi Poke, a raw salad commonly served year-round as an appetizer or main dish in Hawaii. Spice up holiday menu planning by surprising fall dinner guests with a welcome and refreshing taste of the tropics.
Ahi Poke
Serves 1-2
• 7-8 ounces Hawaiian Ahi tuna (#1 sashimi grade), diced
• 2 tablespoons diced red onion
•1/4 avocado, diced
• pinch Hawaiian sea salt
• pinch red pepper flakes
• 2 ounces Sweet Onion Soy Jus (recipe follows)
• 3 cucumber slices
• micro cilantro, as needed for garnish
• sesame seeds, as needed for garnish
• tobiko (flying fish roe, found at Asian markets) for garnish, if desired
Instructions:
1. Add tuna, red onion, avocado, sea salt and red pepper flakes to a bowl. Add Sweet Onion Soy Jus and mix well until completely covered.
2. Lay cucumber slices along the back of a serving bowl. Spoon in tuna mixture and garnish with micro cilantro, sesame seeds and tobiko, if desired.
Sweet Onion Soy Jus
Makes approximately 1 cup
½ sweet onion, finely grated
2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 cup low sodium soy sauce
Combine all ingredients and keep chilled.
—310 S. Oak Street, Roanoke, 817-464-8181, www.craftandvine.restaurant
