Get Pump(kin)ed

Frontier Fall Fest at Log Cabin Village
Enjoy a fun afternoon of living on Saturday, October 21. Performances include the Buttermilk Junction old-time string band, and stories and folk songs from Bob Sawyer. Artisans and crafts include the Embroider’s Guild of America, Flintknappers and Texas Rug Runners. Tickets- $6.50 for adults, $6 for ages 4 -17 and $5.50 for those 60 and older. Kids 3 and under, free. 2100 Log Cabin Village, Fort Worth, 817-392-5881, www.logcabinvillage.org
Autumn in the Arboretum
September 23 through November 22, experience the Dallas festival named one of the best pumpkin festivals by Fodor’s travel. Now in its 12th year, the Arboretum comes alive with a spectacular show of fall color consisting of 4,500 Chrysanthemums, 150,000 fall plants and an internationally acclaimed pumpkin village comprised of more than 90,000 pumpkins, squash and gourds. A yellow brick road through Pumpkin Village leads guests through scenes from the Wizard of Oz. An eight-acre Children’s Activity Garden, filled with interactive activities, costs an additional $3 per ticket. A number of special events are taking place at the Arboretum in October, such as the Family Fun Weekend, October 28-30 from 6-9 p.m. Kids can come dressed in a Halloween costume for a spooky maze tour, trick-or-treating, glowing programs and a Halloween-themed lab. Special pricing applies. Tickets are $15 for 13-64; $12 for those 65-plus, $10 for kids 3-12; 2 and under are free. Parking costs $15; $8 if you pay in advance online. Visit www.dallasarboretum.org for special event information. 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, 214-515-6615
Hall’s Pumpkin Farm and Corn Maze
The 2017 season opens September 29 at 3 p.m. Parking and entry to the farm are free. Hayrides are an additional $5 during the day and $3 after dark, Wednesday, Friday, and weekends 5 p.m. to close. Try the two-acre corn maze for $5. Pumpkins, gourds and concessions are for sale. The farm is open Monday through Thursday, 3-8 p.m.; Friday, 3-10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 1-8 p.m. 3420 Hall Johnson Road, Grapevine, 817-991-1052, www.hallspumpkinfarm.net
Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch
There are hundreds of pumpkins to choose from with cornstalks, hay bales, baked goods and refreshments available for sale. Additional fun includes bounce houses, hayrides and a playground. The patch is open October 1 – 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry and activities are free but parking costs $5 on weekdays and $10 on weekends. 5100 Cross Timbers Road, Flower Mound, 817-430-4536, www.flowermoundpumpkinpatch.com
Fall Fest at Calloway’s Nurseries
The garden center giant is welcoming the season on Saturday, October 7, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a day of family fun. Activities throughout the day include pumpkin decorating, pansy planting, face painting and performances by Mad Science and Ron the Balloon Guy, and storytime with Bella the Begonia. While the kids are having fun, pick up some fall gourds and hay for decorating. Times and activities vary by location so check www.calloways.com for more details.
Pumpkin Splash
See how big a wave you can create during The Keller Pointe’s annual event. Take a swim indoors and pick out your favorite pumpkin from the floating pumpkin patch on Friday, October 20, 6-8:00 p.m. The fee is $10 per participant in advance, $14 per participant on the day of the event (space permitting) and includes the pumpkin. 405 Rufe Snow Drive, 817-743-4386, www.cityofkeller/services/the-keller-pointe
Keller Monster Triathlon
Make up for the candy you’re planning to eat on Halloween during the 13th Keller Monster Triathlon held at the KISD Natatorium. On October 21, the Monster Kid’s Tri invites children 4-13 to participate in a mini-triathlon, where training wheels and life vests are welcome and parents can join in for the short run portion. Body marking begins at 6:30 a.m. before the youngest age group starts at 7:30 a.m., followed by older groups; then at 8:15 a.m., post-party treats and drinks before cleanup. The cost is $35 per child; register before October 17. The Monster Triathlon will follow the next morning, October 22, featuring a 300-meter swim at the Natatorium, a 13.5-mile bike ride and 3-mile run through a beautiful, wooded trail. Body marking both days starts at 6:15 a.m. before the race takes place at 7:30 a.m., with the awards ceremony and “Monster Mash” dancing following at 10 a.m. Register now for $81; the price increases to $91 after October 3 and is closed on October 17. 1000 Bear Creek Parkway, 214-502-9837, www.dallasathletesracing.com
Nightmare at Bear Creek: Keller’s Haunted Campout
Get scared under the stars at Keller’s Haunted Campout, happening Saturday, October 21 at 5 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m. Evening fun includes a tent decorating contest, trick or treating, and spooky stories. Saturday night, an In-N-Out Burgers food truck will serve dinner and the Keller Lions Club is serving breakfast Sunday morning. The cost is $5 per person; 2 and under is free. Pre-registration is required. 400 Bear Creek Park Road, 817-743-4050, www.cityofkeller.com/parksandrecreation
Boo at the Zoo
Trick-or-treat among the wild animals October 27 through 29 at the Fort Worth Zoo. In addition to trick-or-treating, zoo guests will enjoy live animal stage shows, a kids craft zone, carnival games and live music. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for kids 3-12 and adults 65-plus. Parking is $5 per vehicle. 1989 Colonial Parkway, Fort Worth, 817-759-7555, www.fortworthzoo.org
Shannon Brewing Monster 5K Walk/Run
Celebrate Halloween on your feet at the third annual Shannon Brewing Monster 5K Walk/Run takes place on October 28. The race starts at 10 a.m. followed by post-party fun, music, pancakes and award-winning, hand-crafted Shannon beer. Each participant will receive a Shannon Brewing 5K finishers’ glass, two glasses of beer and a long-sleeve, tech race shirt. Awards will be given for best male and female costumed participants. Enter by October 10 for $37; or pay $42 from October 11-26 for $42. 818 N. Main St. (Highway 377), 817-337-9892, www.facebook.com/shanonbrewingcompany
