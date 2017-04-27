At your service

Moms’ needs vary during the different stages of their children’s lives. Below are some fun Mothers Day gift ideas for all stages of motherhood:
Mom-to-be
When you are expecting, it’s important to give them some much needed “me time” before it’s all about the baby. At Oasis Nails and Spa, manicures and pedicures (starting at $15 and $25 respectively) will make mom feel extra pretty and facials (starting at $45) will make her skin glow more than it already is. 116 W. Keller Pkwy (corner of 1709 and 377), 817-431-7077, www.oasiskeller.com.
Chauffeur Mom
This mom seems to spend half her life driving kids around. She needs a vacation, or at least, a romantic getaway at The Sanford House Inn and Spa in Arlington. Leave the kids with Grandma and Grandpa and escape for a night of rest and relaxation. Package prices vary and can include dinner, breakfast and spa services. 506 N. Center St., Arlington, 817-861-2129, www.thesanfordhouse.com.
Empty-nester
Just because the kids are “out of sight” doesn’t mean they’re “out of mind.” In fact, we sometimes worry more. Ease her tensions and reconnect with a couple’s massage from Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa. Lying side by side in one of their couple’s rooms is a great way to spend quality time together. One-hour couples massages cost $99.95 per person 8528 Davis Blvd., North Richland Hills, 682-334-3130, www.handandstone-northrichlandhills.com.
Working Mom
Between her job, her family and her household chores, there doesn’t seem to be enough time in the day. Give her back some free time with maid service from Maid Right Cleaning. Gift certificates are available for monthly service, or a one-time deep cleaning service. Prices start at $75 per hour but a Mother’s Day Special offers 10 percent off. (Two hour services are recommended for one-time deep cleans.) 1101 Bear Creek Parkway, Suite 3123, 817-741-0147 www.ftworth.maidright.com.
Stuck in the ‘80s Mom
Jordache jeans and shoulder pads from the ‘80s have moved on. If your mom hasn’t, fashion guru Susan Huston Fashion Concepts can give her a wardrobe update. First, a body analysis identifies the best looks for mom’s body, by explaining why some clothes look better than others. During a closet makeover, Huston advises what to keep and what to give away. Her wardrobe tips and tricks give clients the tools to shop confidently. Consultation options vary and prices start at $150 for a virtual consultation. Gift certificates are available. 817-265-5404, www.susanhuston.com
Menu Rut Mom
Sometimes good cooks get stuck cooking the same things over and over. If your mom loves to cook but needs a little inspiration, sign her up for a cooking class at Central Market. The Cooking School offers classes in subjects such as: Cooking with Herbs, Asian Grilling and New Orleans Steakhouse where participants will create a full themed meal. Class times and costs vary by subject food. Unleash her hidden chef at Central Market’s Cooking School is located inside the Café at 1425 E. Southlake Blvd, Southlake, 817-310-5665, www.centralmarket.com/cooking_school
Nostagia Mom
This mom’s VHS tapes and 8 millimeter film are her most prized possessions, even though she doesn’t have a VCR or reel-to-reel to watch them. Get those tears rolling by converting those memories into DVDs. The company will send a postage-paid box with itemized labels for tapes, photos or reels - which can be mixed and matched. Ship your items back to them for conversion to DVD; your old memorabilia will be returned with the DVDS. Prices start at 3 tapes for $75 and increase up to 40 tapes for $999.95. www.legacybox.com
Super Single Mom
What doesn’t this mom do? Single moms take care of the kids and the house- both inside and out. What she needs is an assistant. Lawn Connections not only mows and edges the lawn, they can clean out flowerbeds, trim hedges and shrubs, fertilize and more. The licensed, bonded and insured Haslet-based business also has plans available to perform scheduled lawn maintenance; package prices start at $129.99 per month and vary by service. Basic mowing service to small yards start at $26 per visit. 834 Blue Mound Road West, Suite 400, Haslet 817-231-0351, www.lawnconnections.com
Pet Mom
With this durable canvas tote from Love Thy Beast, pet moms don’t have to leave their little angels at home. The bag has a sturdy footpad on the bottom, a clip for harnesses and collars, and a cushioned scoop to support his neck when his head sticks out. There are spacious pockets for baggies, treats and more. The cotton duck canvas bag is water repellant, available in a variety of colors, and comes in two sizes- for pets up to 15 pounds and those 25 to 30 pounds. Priced between $160 - $180, the bag is available at www.lovethybeast.com.
Grandmother
Etsy sells a wide variety of unique jewelry, including this personalized handmade boho Family Tree charm necklace, no 227065044.. Add colored initials or birthstones to the brass tree to represent the children and/or grandchildren in your family. Necklace length varies from 16 to 36 inches, and prices vary by chain length and number of initials added. Brass tree starts at $23. www.etsy.com
