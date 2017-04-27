May events and activities

1-26 This month’s public arts display is the annual Keller ISD Student Art Show. Each week features artwork by students in elementary through high school. Parent nights are Thursdays, May 4, 11, 18 and 25; 5-7 p.m. The first three weeks are elementary, intermediate and middle schools; the fourth week is high school artwork. Dates for specific campuses are listed on the city website. Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway, 817-743-4000, http://www.cityofkeller.com/services/administration/city-manager/public-arts/public-arts-calendar
2 The 11th annual charity Golf Tournament is a fundraiser hosted by the Keller Rotary Club. Proceeds benefit the Keller Rotary Foundation, Keller ISD Education Foundation and Community Storehouse. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The event concludes at 6:30 p.m. with dinner, awards and a raffle. Sign up online to participate; $150/individual. Sky Creek Ranch Golf Club, 600 Promontory Drive, 817-420-5122, www.kellerrotary.golfregistrations.com
6 Keller Farmer’s Market opening day begins a season of local food and artists. All of last year’s vendors are returning, as well as a few newcomers. This year, the market is planning a series of “market to kitchen” demos with guest chefs creating recipes with products from the market. Other fun festivities are in the works, including themed events around national food holidays and a children’s produce club. The farmer’s market is open every Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, through October. Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway, http://kellerfarmersmarket.com/
Keller Parks and Recreation hosts its inaugural Seis de Mayo Kickball Tournament. A max of 20 teams with up to 12 players will face off in a double elimination format. Games begin at 9:30 a.m. Festivities also include food trucks, music and kids’ activity stations. Register to play by calling Big Balls Up or come to cheer on the teams. $150/team. Bear Creek park, Bear Creek Park Rd. 817-301-5692, http://www.cityofkeller.com/services/parks-recreation/parks-recreation-special-events/seis-de-mayo
7 Enjoy a family concert in the outdoor amphitheater at The Marq Southlake as the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents “Musical Math.” The educational program includes familiar tunes that explore tempo, meter, fractions, and other classroom lessons. Tickets: $10 ($8 members); $5, children and seniors. Purchase at the door or online.The Marq Southlake, 285 Shady Oaks Drive, 1-800-481-8914, http://apex-arts.org
13 Spend an evening under the stars during the annual Keller Family Campout. Bring your family and tent for overnight camping behind Keller Town Hall. Setup begins at 6 p.m. Saturday evening supper, 7-8:30 p.m., is provided by In-N-Out Burger; Sunday breakfast is provided by the Keller Lions Club. Cost: $5/person. Register online. Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway, 817-743-4050, http://www.cityofkeller.com/services/parks-recreation/parks-recreation-special-events/keller-family-campout
18 Each year, the Keller Chamber of Commerce and Keller ISD honor high school students and teachers who have demonstrated outstanding abilities at the Rising Star Banquet. The top 10 seniors from each of the four high schools, based on GPA, are recognized and given the opportunity to thank the teacher who has most influenced them. Chamber members will present several scholarships to students. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner and programming begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are available through the Chamber of Commerce, $40. Marriott Hotel & Golf Club at Champions Circle, 3300 Champions Parkway, Fort Worth, http://kellerchamber.com
19 The annual Colleyville Woman's Club Caring with Commitment Celebration is a presentation of grants, scholarships and awards. The luncheon is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members, supporters and local charity groups are invited to recognize accomplishments and present funding for special programs, including $120,000 to local non-profit organizations and $7,500 in grants and scholarships to local senior graduates. Tickets: $35/person. Colleyville Center, 5301 Riverwalk Dr., http://www.c-w-c.org/cwcc.html
June Mark your calendars for the return of Keller Summer Nights. Free music and movies on the lawn behind Keller Town Hall begin at 7 p.m. every Thursday in June. The schedule is as follows: June 1, Aurora Bleu and “Moana;” June 8, Derek Anthony and “Zootopia;” June 15, Michael Hix and the Holla and “Trolls;” June 22, Andy Meadows and “Rogue One;” and June 29, Party Machine and “The Sandlot.” Keller Town Hall Amphitheater, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway, http://www.cityofkeller.com/services/parks-recreation/parks-recreation-special-events/keller-summer-nights
Worth the Drive
6 Support the Neuro Assistance Foundation, a Keller-based nonprofit that aids disabled individuals and people with spinal cord injuries in gaining mobility. The Cinco de Mayo Run, Walk, and Roll is held in McKinney and includes 1K, 5K and 10 K races. Wheelchair participants are welcome in the 1K and hand cyclists in the 10K. Registration: $20/1K, $35/5K and $40/10K (discounts for registering before May 1).
Playtri Store McKinney, 7951 Collin McKinney Parkway, suite 1500, McKinney, http://www.playtri.com/cinco
13 The inaugural Paws 4 Celebration is a celebration of the accomplishments and a look towards the future for the Humane Society of North Texas. Since 1905, the local organization has worked as an advocate for animals, a surrender shelter, and adoption facility. The dinner and live auction features guest emcee Four Day Weekend and live music from On Jazz Group. 7-11 p.m. Tickets: $90/individual. Fort Worth Zoo, 1989 Colonial Pkwy, https://www.hsnt.org/paws2017
