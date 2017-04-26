How does your garden grow?

Cathy Braenreiter likes to think of the Keller Garden Club as a sisterhood. “We all love to play in the dirt and have never grown up!” She has been a member for 27 years and remembers when they dressed up for meetings, like going to church.
“Down to earth” is another unintentional pun that Co-President Diane Castleman uses to describe the group of flower lovers who may be one of Keller’s best-kept secrets.
“Let’s get growing” is the Keller Garden Club’s theme this year — marching orders to increase both membership and gardening knowledge
And grown it has, most recently from 30 to 41 members. The Keller Garden Club was founded in 1948 and as Keller has grown, so has the scope of interests of its members. It meets the second Thursday of each month from September through May. At first, they met in members’ homes mostly for the friendship and sharing plants. Then they decided they needed service projects and now have work days on the third Thursday maintaining the rose garden at the senior citizens’ center, the garden at the Friends of the Library building, and the xeriscape (a garden designed to minimize the need for water) at Bear Creek Park.
It was at one of these workdays less than two years ago that Castleman and Fuchs, who are neighbors, noticed very busy women working in a public garden and asked what they were doing. The gardeners not only told them what they were doing, but also invited them to join them.
“It was a planned accident,” says Fuchs, a former teacher, who didn’t have time to garden prior to retiring. “I puttered a bit. I always liked to make my corner a little prettier.” The seed for new friends was planted.
Besides the workdays, a new outreach this year for the club is partnering with the Keller ISD’s FFA program helping judge and critique projects. Next year they plan to work with the school district’s horticulture program.
Many of the new members have a similar experience to that of Braenreiter when she moved here 27 years ago. “My husband was in the military and we were frequently transferred. But I had never lived in a place where it was so hard to grow plants.”
With three Master Gardeners in the club, there has been an increased focus on education, especially how to garden successfully in North Central Texas. The Texas Master Gardener program is sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to educate the public on horticulture. Texas has more than 80 county Master Gardener associations, whose members have attended classes to become certified and then take additional courses and volunteer to be recertified yearly.
Wanda Stutsman, a Tarrant County Master Gardener, served as program chairman for two years. Coral Gates, a Denton County Master Gardener, is the current program chairman. They joined the Keller Garden Club because they liked the small, close-knit group with a penchant for serving their community. They bring to the Keller Garden Club knowledge from their Master Gardener classes as well as access to speakers and area field trip opportunities. When not taking field trips, meetings are held at the Hidden Lakes Club House.
Stutsman’s garden is on the May program. Her garden will also be part of the Nature Conservancy Open Days Tour on Oct. 8 along with other homes in the Southlake/Westlake area. Nature Conservancy is a national organization that seeks to save significant private gardens from being lost.
Note, just because a plant says that it likes full sun doesn’t mean it survives Texas’ sun. Look for labels that say heat- tolerant.
Like many of the women in the Keller Garden Club, Stutsman and Gates came from other parts of the country and had to learn to garden in North Central Texas.
Gardening tips :
• Amend your soil by adding compost and topping off with mulch. The Keller area is mostly clay, with some sand, which makes it hard to grow plants. The mulch keeps the soil temperature on an even keel all seasons, as well as helping retain moisture.
• When looking for plants, think Texas native and adapted plants — they like it here. They don’t need much watering and they can accommodate Texas’ sun. They fit perfectly into city water restrictions.
• Read labels, says Stutsman, and if it comes from a northern climate, it won’t do well here. Many of our favorite adapted plants originally came from Japan or China, which shares longitude with Texas. Also, note that just because a plant says that it likes full sun doesn’t mean it survives Texas’ sun. If you have full sun, look for labels that say heat- tolerant.
• Group your plants according to similar water needs, especially if you have a sprinkler system. Make sure the plants in a bed like regular watering. Better yet, water on manual setting — when they need it.
• Steve Chaney, Tarrant County Extension horticulture agent, says the keys to understanding why it is difficult to grow plants in Texas are the extreme temperature fluctuations and a lack of real seasons. It can get down below freezing in winter and over 100 degrees in the summer. That’s not the norm in most states.
• It is important to know your soil type. “Tarrant County has 77 different soil types. I had two Master Gardner interns who lived across the street from each other in Keller. One had a soil pH of 9; the other pH was 5. One had alkaline soil and the other acidic and they lived across the street. Know what plants are best for your soil type,” Chaney explains. You can have your soil tested through the Extension Service. Go to http://soiltesting.tamu.edu to view instructions. After sending in a soil sample, you will receive an explanation of your soil type and tips on amending your soil.
• Be open to growing an alternative to your favorite plant in your former home. “Identify what you like about your favorite plant -- color, size, growth habits. Whether it is grass, shrub, tree or flower, you can probably find something similar in a Texas native or adapted plant,” he says.
• Spend time researching Texas plants, what grows well in your area. Determine if your yard has lots of sun or shade or a bit of both. Buy plants that fit your light situation as well as soil. Good websites are aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu, www.txsmartscape.com or www.txnativeplants.org. Visit a local nursery with a knowledgeable staff that carries native and adapted plants for our area. Call the Tarrant County Master Gardner Help Desk at 817-884-1944, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• “Not everything has to be perennial. You can still have those annuals for splashes of color. Instead of a bed that has to be replaced season to season and watered frequently, put it in a container and enjoy,” Chaney advises.
• For more information on the Keller Garden Club, check its web site, www.kellergardenclub.org, or Facebook page. Check out their community gardens: Keller Senior Center at 660 Johnson Road, Friends of the Keller Library at 137 Taylor Street, and the Bear Creek Park xeriscape at 400 Bear Creek Park Road.
