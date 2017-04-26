The Keller Magazine

April 26, 2017 9:00 AM

Education Equation

By Melody Shreve Photos by Bob Booth

This year’s “Rooted 2017 Gala” raised over $200,000 for the Keller ISD Education Foundation. Held at Marriott Champions Circle on Saturday, April 1, over 350 guests enjoyed dinner, live and silent auctions, and a wine pull. District teachers of the year were recognized and the Timber Creek High School Jazz Band delighted guests. Money raised helps the foundation provide the district with educational grants and equipment purchases not possible within the budget.

