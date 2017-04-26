Education Equation

KISD Superintendent Dr. Randy Reid and Vickie Reid look over silent auction items
Hillwood Middle School assistant principal Jeff Dickeson and Chris Roberts
Brad Parnell, Erica Parnell, Matt Lorton and Kristin Lorton
Allison Montague, Joe Rojo and Beverly Montague
Jose Cortez took the top honor of elementary teacher of the year.
Sheila Barnes and Keller mayor pro-rem Rick Barnes
Andrea Barrett, Justin Barrett, Clinton Hardy, Karen Phelps and Jonathan Ray
The evening’s emcee Doug Dunbar shows his "Chucks" to the audience during Gala. He said he was comfortable to wear them with a suit because he felt like he was with family.
Basswood Elementary teacher Jose Cortez reacts hearing he is the elementary teacher of the year.
Secondary teacher of the year Erica Parnell of Timberview Middle gets a congratulatory hug from Hillwood Middle School coach Matt Lorton. Parnell teaches 8th grade US History at Timberview Middle.
D'Lee Marshall and Joe Griffin
KISD superintendent Dr. Randy Reid messes with Education Foundation chairman Don Reid's hair as he sings to him during the Gala. Don said he would shave his head if the night’s donations reached $15,000. It topped out over $25,000.
Keller teachers of the year, Erica Parnell and Jose Cortez are surrounded by the other finalists including Stephen Smith Cheri Baxter, Allison Montague, Dana White, Matthew Lorton, Clinton Hardy, Valerie Minor and Greg Janda
Lori Palmer dances with the singer of Downtown Fever Band
The horn section from Downtown Fever Band ventures onto the dance floor to perform.
Eighteen Eight Fine Mens Salon stylist Sarah Clutts shaves the head of Keller ISD Education Foundation chairman Don Reid after donations topped $25,000.
Reid said he would do it if donations hit $15, 000 for the night. They topped out over $25,000.
KISD Board member Karina Davis and D'Lee Marshall
Sarah Clutts and Kea Darden
Cole Watson and Rachel Watson
Stephanie Ford, Isabel Monticello, Nicole Dottin and Mindy Guidry
David Brod selects a bottle of wine from the wine pull during the Keller ISD Education Foundation Rooted 2017 Gala. Auctions, wine pulls and teacher awards filled the evening.
Dev and John Dixon with Shauna and Bryan Wright
KISD Board member Jim Stitt and Leesa Vardeman
Secondary teacher of the year, Timberview Middle School teacher Erica Parnell, delivers her acceptance speech. Parnell teaches 8th grade US History.
Cecil McDaniel, Pecolia Bradley, Vickie Reid and KISD Superintendent Dr. Randy Reid
Rocks with inspirational messages were on tables around the room
Tim Vest, Allison Vest, Luke Wagner and Blair Wagner
K.C. and Jason Mead look over some of the silent auction items.
Jim Hitchborn and Audra Hitchborn
Timber Creek High School principal Donnie Bartlett and Heather Bartlett
Pictured are John White, Dana White, Greg Janda and Cassie Janda. Top ten finalist for teacher of the year- Dana White is a life skills teacher at Trinity Meadows Intermediate; Greg Janda teaches journalism at Timber Creek High School.
Stephen Smith and Gailanne Smith with Keller-Harvel Elementary principal Leslie Tewell. Keller-Harvel counselor Stephen Smith was a top ten finalist for teacher of the year.
