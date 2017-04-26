Lil’ Scrappers

God gives special children to special mothers. That’s certainly true for Valentina Juliette and Camilla Isebelle, born Nov. 15, 2016 — four months earlier than expected at Medical Center Alliance Hospital.
The micro-preemie babies came into the world weighing a scant 1 pound, 7.3 ounces and 1 pound, 4.3 ounces, respectively, and were given just a 5-percent chance to survive. But the tiny infants, who fit in the palm of a hand, had a secret weapon in their fight for life: Jenny Barrios never gave up believing she would bring her babies home someday.
“My strength, throughout this situation, was to believe in God,” the new mom said just hours before daughter Valentina left the hospital’s Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on March 6. Her twin remained at Medical City Plano recovering from intestinal surgery.
“I understood when the doctors said they may not make it, but my faith was strong.”
Although advances in science and technology allow more infants to survive premature birth, the prognosis for babies delivered before 24 weeks gestation is still tenuous. Active care, like that provided by the trained professionals at Alliance, improves outcome.
Doctors estimate the micro-preemies born to Jenny Barrios and her husband, Jeronimo Carmona, arrived at 22 weeks and 4 days. They are the youngest babies to date treated successfully at the suburban hospital.
“At birth, their chances were very, very slim,” explained Dr. Dhruv Balkundi, a specialist in neonatal-perinatal medicine who treated the girls. “Generally speaking, 23 weeks is considered viable, but they’ve done extremely well considering they were born this early.”
The babies’ unexpected birth came after their parents’ long struggle with infertility. Last summer, Jenny traveled to Mexico for in vitro fertilization treatments and became pregnant during the first attempt. The 38-year-old’s first trimester of pregnancy was uneventful. She gained weight and experienced no morning sickness.
That changed Nov. 15, the date of a scheduled sonogram. After she told the technician she was feeling pressure, an examination revealed Jenny’s cervix was dilating. Her obstetrician, Dr. Pedro Ramirez, planned to treat the condition with cerclage, a procedure in which the cervix is closed to reinforce it.
“I expected to get the treatment, go home and rest, but it was too late and I started to deliver,” Jenny says, remembering how the tempo in the room changed. “Everything happened quickly.”
The doctor performed an emergency C-section to prevent damaging the each infant’s fragile body and brain.
“When she woke up, she just kept asking, ‘Where’s my babies? Where’s my babies?’ ” the father recalled. “I just said, “Relax. They’re here. They’re alive.’ ”
As soon as she was able, Jenny and her husband went to the hospital’s state-of-the-art NICU to see their children wired to monitors and sleeping in the protected environment of an isolette.
“I prayed so much,” the mother said in halting English. “I was just talking to God and asked him to help us. That’s what I think helped us so much.”
Valentina and Camilla’s first few weeks in the NICU were a rollercoaster ride as caregivers responded to one crisis after another, according to the doctor.
“When we take care of these tiny babies, it’s one day at a time,” Dr. Balkundi explains. “We never know what’s going to happen the next day or in the next few hours. But our job was made easier because the parents were so strong.”
To improve the odds of survival, nurses encouraged the new mom and dad to interact, talk and touch the babies. Special neonatal suites and a family sleep room provide accessibility and comfort for anxious parents.
Because Jenny’s milk production was affected by extreme stress, she allowed her daughters to receive donor breast milk from the hospital’s milk bank.
Some new mothers reject the idea of using milk from another woman but “I wanted to do everything my babies needed,” she says matter-of-factly. “I wanted them (the nurses) to do anything they had to do.”
Breast milk has properties formula cannot duplicate and helps babies, especially pre-term babies, thrive.
“There is clear evidence that when you feed babies breast milk, their long-term outcome is much better,” Dr. Balkundi insists. “Not only do they stay in the hospital a shorter time, but their long-term development and intelligence are improved.”
Immune-boosting factors of breast milk also work to ward off development of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a devastating intestinal disorder that affects 12 percent of premature babies and claims the lives of one in four. Despite everyone’s best efforts, Camilla developed NEC. Her intestine ruptured and other organs were affected.
The parents were asked to make the difficult decision of disconnecting their daughter from life support.
“That was painful. I didn’t want her to suffer but I also wanted to give her the opportunity to survive,” Jenny reasoned. “I left it in God’s hands.”
The parents opted for a life-saving procedure and the baby was transported Nov. 18 by specialized ambulance to Medical City Plano — a hospital better equipped for surgery on micro-preemies.
Jenny called her daughter’s recovery from NEC a miracle and spent two months traveling daily between Plano and Keller to spend time with each twin. Their father, who works during the day, alternated visits between the two hospitals.
“They’re special parents. We knew every single day Jenny was coming in,” said Alliance NICU manager Denise Zimmerman, R.N., who praised the couple’s devotion and strength. “It gets tough for some families when their baby is in the hospital for a really long time.”
Knowing their condition could change suddenly, Jenny considered each moment with her babies precious.
“I didn’t know how long they would live so I didn’t want to miss anything,” she explained. “That was my thought. Every time I came, I talked to them. They were fighters. I wanted them to know how much we loved them.”
Holding their now healthy, 7-pound, 3-ounce newborn in a frilly pink and purple outfit before leaving the NICU, the proud parents thanked the medical team who made her homecoming possible. Valentina left the hospital with a small breathing monitor but her prognosis is good. Camilla was expected to join her twin in a few weeks after recovering from ostomy repair surgery.
“Everyone was wonderful to me. There was so much love and compassion,” Jenny says earnestly. “I was so impressed by the treatment here. I think it made a difference. Not only do they (the nurses) take care of the babies and do their job, but they help the mothers, too.”
Update: Camilla was released from the hospital on April 12. She remains on oxygen as a precautionary measure for now, but is growing bigger and stronger each day with no other effects from the surgery. Valentina also continues to thrive.
