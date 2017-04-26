Love notes

If you’re a sentimental old fool like me, the best gifts come with stories attached — like the Christmas necklace my son, Alex, purchased for me from the school store when he was 8-years-old. (He’s now 22.) He was so excited that he brought it home that afternoon and opened it for me right then and there. Or the recipe holder daughter, Caroline, made in second grade with her photo on it, already containing her recipe version of “Spagethee.” Twelve years later, it’s still in my kitchen.
What gifts do moms love best? Those made with love, of course. And as it turns out, Mrs. Stringer’s first graders don’t demand much either. It seems our kids just love us for being there.
