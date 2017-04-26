Simply the best

So easy, anyone can do it. That’s how we’re describing the instructions for the dessert several in our K Magazine office have called “the BEST Dessert in the World.” Texas Sheet Cake, as it’s known in these parts, has been the centerpiece of family gatherings for decades. The sweet treat is fast, easy and serves a lot of people. Oh, and it’s delicious. The brownie-like cake can be made minutes before leaving, as the frosting sets very quickly. So try to recreate this Texas tradition for a graduation party near you.
Texas Sheet Cake
Serves 20
Cake:
• 1 cup (2 sticks) butter
• 1 cup water
• 4 tablespoons cocoa powder (heaping)
• 2 cups flour
• 2 cups granulated sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 3 eggs, beaten
• 1/2 cup sour cream
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
Frosting:
• 1 stick butter
• 4 tablespoons cocoa powder (heaping)
• 6 tablespoons milk
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 1 lb. powdered sugar
• 1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
2. Grease and flour a 12- by 18-inch sheet cake pan with sides.
3. Combine flour, sugar and salt for the cake in a large bowl.
Set aside.
4. Melt butter in a saucepan. Add cocoa and stir to combine.
5. Add water to the pan and stir to combine. Bring to a boil.
6. Pour chocolate mixture over flour mixture.
7. In a smaller bowl, stir together beaten eggs, sour cream and baking soda. Combine sour cream mixture with chocolate/flour mixture a few heaping spoonfuls at a time, stirring after each addition, until all the cake ingredients are completely mixed.
8. Pour into the greased and floured pan, and bake for 20 minutes.
9. While cake is baking, melt butter for frosting in a saucepan.
10. Add cocoa and milk, stirring to combine. Remove from heat just as the mixture starts to bubble.
11. Gradually beat in powdered sugar and vanilla.
12. When completely blended and smooth, add nuts, if desired.
13. Immediately pour over cake while it is still warm from the oven.
14. Once cooled, cut into squares to serve.
