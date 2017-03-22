Think globally, act locally

Recycled Fun— This race car from Green Toys is made of 100 percent recycled milk jugs. The milk containers are re-processed into high-density polyethylene (HDPE), which according to the company, is one of the safest, cleanest plastics around. They are also designed without any external coatings, eliminating the fear of lead paint. The toys are free of BPA, lead, phthalates and are extremely durable. Priced $11.49 each, the cars come in blue, red or pink. Available at www.dolphinblue.com/green-toys-ecofriendly-race-car/
Recycled Fun— This Sea Plane from Green Toys is made of 100 percent recycled milk jugs. It’s free of BPA, lead, phthalates and is extremely durable. It’s also dishwasher-friendly and made in the USA. Priced $22.49, it comes in two colors- green or yellow. Available at www.dolphinblue.com/green-toys-ecofriendly-seaplane/
Zero Waste?— In our quest to send less and less to landfills, one easy fix is a compost bin, like this Mantis 37-gallon tub from Lowe’s. The bin holds up to 37 gallons, which makes plenty of compost for small gardens. The drum is double-walled and made from durable BPA-free materials. Available for $244.14 from Lowe’s. www.lowes.com
Look for the label— The EPA’s Safer Choice label, previously known as the Design for the Environment (DfE) label, helps consumers select products with safer chemical ingredients. The label indicates that every intentionally-added ingredient has been evaluated by EPA scientists so that only the safest possible functional ingredients are allowed. For more information, go to www.epa.gov/saferchoice.
Save Face— These mini make-up brushes from EcoTools are made from rapidly-growing bamboo (instead of wood or plastic) and recycled materials allow for eco-friendly application of your favorite natural blush and eye shadow. Available at Natural Grocers for $5.95 www.naturalgrocers.com
No Chemical Buzz—Buzz Away Extreme natural insect repellent is family-friendly, Deet-free and gives up to four hours of protection against mosquitos, black flies and ticks. The product made from essential plant oils and other natural ingredients is available in spray or in a handy towelettes- shown here ($7.99) at Natural Grocers. www.naturalgrocers.com
Recycling Looks So Good— When you donate clothing to or purchase clothing from a resale shop, you not only save landfill space, you get to look great and save money. These boots from GW Boutique have hardly a scuff, and were priced $17.99. Additionally, many local resale shops fund charities like Good Will, Christ’s Haven for Children and Community Storehouse. www.gwboutique.com
Dirt Sponge— Nature’s Care organic and natural potting mixl keeps thirsty plants hydrated with natural ingredients that hold in moisture like a sponge to protect against over- and under- watering. Plus it contains organic materials, called “root-trients” to build stronger roots. Priced $4.99 at Home Depot. www.homedepot.com
Seeing “Green”— These bright, fun reading glasses from ICU Eco Eyewear are made from 100-percent recycled materials and are certified Carbon Neutral (meaning the company reports net zero emissions). The lenses are impact and scratch resistant and come with a limited lifetime warranty. From Whole Foods, these readers also come with a matching case. Priced $22.99 each. www.wholefoodsmarket.com
One in Three—This “Everyone Soap” from Natural Grocers works as cleanser for hair, body and bath in one recyclable bottle. The soap, made from non-GMO, organic plant extracts, is scented with a variety essential oils to clean and moisturize your skin. It’s also certified cruelty-free, gluten-free and synthetic fragrance free. Priced $9.25 per 32 oz. bottle. http://www.naturalgrocers.com
Fab Alpaca Fibers —What’s as soft as cashmere, but warmer, lighter and stronger than wool? Alpaca fiber! These socks - available in dress or hiker thickness, act as thermal insulators and absorb excess moisture. Made from a combination of materials with alpaca hair, they are also flame retardant, very durable and hypo-allergenic. And the alpaca fiber wrapped aroundthis goat’s milk soap acts like a loofa, great for exfoliation. Socks are available in several styles and colors; prices range from $15 -$30. Soap- $8 per bar. DJ’s Classic Alpacas, www.djsclassicalpacas.com
Lighting the Way— These solar-powered path lights use bright LED lights and reflectors to illuminate your steps at night automatically. They come in an assortment of styles and colors. Priced around $5 per light, they stay lit for about eight hours from an average “sunny day” charge. Available at Lowes. www.lowes.com
Fireflies by firelight— Say goodbye to battery or propane-powered lanterns for camping overnight this summer. This solar powered light from McDonnell Building Materials and Feed will brighten your world. Compact, lightweight and collapsible, take it on hikes or use near your sleeping bag. Four settings are available providing up to 8 hours of light. No sun, no problem; lantern comes with a USB charging port. Priced $13.99. www.mbmkeller.com
Weed Protection without the worry— Preen Vegetable Garden Organic is formulated with a 100-percent organic blend of weed preventers to control tough weeds like crabgrass, foxtail, clover and bluegrass. Sprinkle around established vegetables, herbs and fruits once a month to stop weeds before they start. Best yet, children and pets can play in the area immediately after application. Priced $20.50 at Foreman’s General Store in Colleyville.
