Events and Activities
April 1 Start off the month of April in roses by attending the Greater Keller Women’s Club Foundation’s 2017 Garden of Roses Fashion Show. Doors open at 10 a.m. for a silent auction, raffle, and wine pull. Enjoy a buffet luncheon and cash bar. Live auction highlights include a Ming Wang Knit Apparel package valued at $2,900. Raffle prizes include a $500 MasterCard gift card. Preview auction items and purchase tickets online by March 25. Tickets: $75/individual. The Speedway Club at Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, www.gkwc.org/garden-of-roses-fundraiser.html
April 1 Join the Keller ISD Education Foundation for its fifth annual gala, “Rooted,” at Marriott Champions Circle beginning at 6 p.m. This event is the primary source of funding for Keller ISD programs such as Innovative Teaching Grants and Senior Scholarships. This year’s host is CBS Channel 11’s Doug Dunbar, and the Downtown Fever Band will get the crowd on their feet with its performance. Also, the evening will include the announcement of the 2016-17 Elementary and Secondary District Teachers of the Year. Tickets: $100/individual, $750/table of 8. Marriott at Champions Circle, 3300 Championship Pkwy., Fort Worth, http://bidpal.net/Rooted4KISD
April 2 APEX Arts League presents the Chamber Series Concert “Of Angels Wings” featuring the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Emily Levin on harp and Bruce Wittrig on violin. Duets and solos include the works of Bach, Debussy, Massenet and Paganini. The show begins at 6 p.m. in Grace Chapel. Tickets online or at the door: $15; seniors, students and members, $10. White’s Chapel UMC, 185 S. White Chapel Blvd., Southlake, http://apex-arts.org
April 5-26 The Keller Public Arts feature for this month is titled “When Threads Dance.” It includes the creative works of local artists Cynthia Hickock, Linda Thompson and Brenda Bunten-Schloesser. The three women work in fiber arts. View the exhibit during regular hours and meet the artists at a reception on April 13, 7-9 p.m. Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway, 817-743-4000, www.cityofkeller.com/services/administration/city-manager/public-arts/public-arts-calendar
April 8 Bring the family to celebrate Easter and springtime at the Spring Egg Scramble, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Enjoy seasonal kids’ activities and games. The egg hunt will be organized for a timed start in 10-minute increments by age: 0-1, 2-3, 4-5, 6-8 and 9-11. Bring your camera to snap a photo with the Easter Bunny. Bear Creek Park, 400 Bear Creek Park Rd., Keller, www.cityofkeller.com/services/parks-recreation/parks-recreation-special-events/spring-egg-scramble
April 8 Join the annual Old Town Keller Crawfish Krawl for its 10th year of Cajun cooking at this outdoor festival. Enjoy live music, kids’ games and craft booths and local vendors. Food vendors will serve up steaming hot crawfish and corn on the cob. Noon to 9 p.m. Tickets available at the gate. Old Town Keller, 138 Olive Street, http://oltownkeller.publishpath.com
April 23 Heels and Hills has expanded to become Heels and Hills and Him. This year’s 5K, 10K and 15K welcomes women and men. The race benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, which raises awareness and funds research for blood cancer. All finishers receive a medal and awards are presented in age groups. Pricing: $50 for 5K, $55 for 10K and $60 for 15K. Register online. Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway, 817-501-6036, http://dallasathletesracing.com/package/heels-and-hills/
April 28-29 Kellerfest, hosted by the Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce, is a celebration of all things local. This year the event moves to Bear Creek Park. Festivities include learning activities, food concession stands, arts and crafts vendors and a kids’ arts and crafts area. KISD choral groups, dance and cheer organizations perform throughout the weekend. Musical performances include Zero Gravity at 5:30 p.m. and Derek Anthony Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday; Rainy Daze at 5:30 p.m., The Rockaway Boys at 6:30 p.m. and Cody Canada and The Departed at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Hours are Friday, 5-10:30 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Free general admission. Carnival wristbands for purchase at the gate. Bear Creek Park, 400 Bear Creek Park Rd., 817-431-2169, http://www.kellerchamber.com
April 28-30 Art in the Square has put Southlake in the spotlight and become one of the top small art shows in the nation. The event includes over 150 juried artists, emerging artists, and local high school artists. Enjoy food from local restaurants and food trucks, live music on two stages and ticketed areas for children and teens. The main stage headliners are The Marshall Tucker Band on Saturday and The Walton Stout Band on Sunday. Hours: Fri., 4-10:30 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Sun., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Artist booths close Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. Free general admission. Proceeds benefit a record 32 charities in Northeast Tarrant County. Southlake Town Square, 1560 E Southlake Blvd, www.artinthesquare.com.
April 29 Enjoy fine wines and local cuisine during Wine Discovery at The Marq in Southlake. This annual charity event is hosted by the Metroport, Southlake and Keller Rotary Clubs. One Hundred percent of sponsor funds and proceeds benefit charitable causes including local student scholarships, grants, and humanitarian projects. Doors open at 7 p.m. Festivities include food and wine pairings, soft music, door prizes, raffles, and a silent and live auction. Tickets: $80 online, $90 at the door; $150 per couple; $700 per table of 10. The Marq, 285 Shady Oaks Dr., Southlake, www.501auctions.com/winediscovery
Comments