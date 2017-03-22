The K-List

Eight-year-old Connor Genteman loves cars. And just like any car aficionado, Connor loves car shows — Down syndrome doesn’t hold him back. So when Connor’s parents, Ty and Lydia, wanted to raise both awareness of Down syndrome and the need for inclusion of special needs children, they thought of nothing better than hosting a car show. Proceeds from the 4th annual Connors Car Show, to be held Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Keller Town Hall will benefit three worthwhile organizations serving children with special needs: Down Syndrome Partnership, Cook Children’s Medical Center and White Bridle Therapeutic Partnership. Last year, $52,000 was raised and 500 cars were on display. This year, 700 car entries are expected. Additionally, weekly cable television show “The Car Guy Show” will be in town, filming the event. For more information, visit www.connorscarshow.com.
No GMO here
Luna Grill features authentic Mediterranean cuisine made fresh each day from scratch. The San Diego-based “faster-food” restaurant uses non-GMO products, free-range beef and lamb, as well as meat that is free from antibiotics and growth hormones. Its rice and oils are also verified non-GMO. The company says it reduces, eliminates or avoids additives or preservatives, and sources local produce, farming and businesses whenever possible to keep its food fresh and healthy. Known for its never-preheated kabob plates, appetizers such as falafel and hummus, and gourmet salads and wraps, Luna Grill also serves craft beer and wine. Now open in Presidio Town Crossing, 8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway, Suite 321, Fort Worth, 817-615-9859 www.lunagrill.com
Wabi-Sabi
Elm Street Studio’s April art exhibit features the works of Haily E. Herrera, a South Korean artist who moved to the U.S. about 20 years ago to study at Texas A&M. Inspired by the Japanese aesthetic of Wabi-Sabi — the beauty of the imperfect, impermanent and incomplete, Herrar calls her work “an ongoing study and experimentation.” Her abstract watermedia paintings integrate freeform lines and shapes inspired by nature into a spontaneous idea and emotion. The exhibit runs through Thursday, April 27, at Elm Street Studio, For more info, visit www.ElmStreetStudioKeller.com. 139 S. Elm St., 214-478-8372
And the nominees are….
The following individuals filed for a place on the next Keller city ballot as either a mayoral or city council candidate.
• Mayor: Current Mayor ProTem Rick Barnes, Kristian Jara and former mayor Pat McGrail. Mayor Mark Mathews is not running for re-election.
• City Council Place 5: Current Councilman Bill Hodnett and Christopher Whatley
• City Council Place 6: Tag Green, current councilman Mitch Holmes, Brenden Leavitt, and Ryan Martin.
The election will be held Saturday, May 6, with early voting starting Monday, April 24.
The Eyes Have It
Dr. Taylor Strange, as of now the only LASIK surgeon in the Keller/north Fort Worth area, opened Alliance Ophthalmology in early February. The practice specializes in vision correction procedures like all-laser LASIK, PRK, refractive lens exchange and cataract surgery. Although all eye surgeries are now done in a nearby surgery center, Dr. Strange hopes to start performing LASIK procedures out of the office very soon. A graduate of the University of North Texas, the doctor is board-certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology. In addition to performing surgery, the married father of four treats eye conditions such as glaucoma, dry eyes, macular degeneration and diabetic-related eye disease. And, after going through the laser eye surgery himself in 2016, Dr. Strange says he now fully understands the apprehension, anxiety and eventual joy his patients feel. 4501 Heritage Trace Parkway, #121, 817-442-2020, www.allianceeyes.com
Fore a good cause
The Keller Rotary Club is hosting its 11th annual charity golf tournament Tuesday, May 2, at Sky Creek Ranch Golf Club. Funds raised will benefit three worthwhile Keller organizations: the KISD Education Foundation, Community Storehouse and, of course, the Rotary Club. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch and networking at noon. Teams hit the links at 1 p.m. in a four-person scramble format with shotgun start. That evening, the golfers will enjoy a fajita dinner, raffle, prizes and awards presentation at 6:30. Register online at www.kellerrotary.golfreg.com. The cost is $100/player until April 14, $150/player after that date. For more information, contact event co-chair Dr. Michael Nasra, co-chair of the event, at Michael.Nasra@kellerisd.net.
Oh yah
The incredibly popular Swedish home furnishing store IKEA has submitted a proposal to build a new location, its sixth in Texas and third in Dallas-Fort Worth, at the southwest corner of I-35 and North Tarrant Parkway. IKEA’s plan calls for a 289,000-square-foot building with 900 parking spots. Additionally, the home furnishings store will house a restaurant that seats 325 diners and a supervised children’s play area. If Fort Worth approves the request, the new store, which is scheduled to open in summer 2019, would create about 250 jobs. If you were wondering, Frisco currently has the only North Texas location, but a store in Grand Prairie is scheduled to open later this year.
Porsche Perfect
Park Place plans to open a Porsche dealership just down the road in Grapevine. This new dealership is one of only nine in the country built around a new Porsche prototype. As a “Porsche Classic Partner,” the dealership will assist clients in maintaining and caring for historic vehicles in its 28-bay Classic Care Center, which will also showcase Porsche products old and new. The two-story, 70,000-square-foot dealership off Texan Trail and Highway 114 is scheduled to open next spring. Park Place Porsche Grapevine, the company’s fourth dealership in that city, will create an estimated 50 jobs. www.parkplace.com
Walk the Good Walk
In 1985, Dr. Gordy Klatt walked and ran for 24-hours around a track in Tacoma, Washington to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Through his inspiration, the Relay for Life was born. On Saturday, May 6, more than 300 local walkers and runners are expected to gather at Bryon Nelson High School to do the same. Starting at 4 p.m., the Northern Tarrant County Relay for Life kicks off with an opening ceremony. Then, team members take turns walking/running the outdoor track for the next several hours. At sunset, the Luminaria ceremony — in which lights are held to remember whose who have fought, and those who lost their battle with cancer — reminds participants that no one fights cancer alone. The fundraising event ends at 10 p.m. Five-time walker and cancer survivor Karen Trost, of team Kar’s Krew, says one of her favorite parts of the day is when survivors walk a lap to the enthusiastic cheers of continued support from attendees. There are also relays planned for Southlake, the Mid-Cities and Fort Worth. The American Cancer Society estimates 75-percent of the funds raised are used for research and patient support services. For more information, search Relay for Life 2017. Bryon Nelson High School, 2275 Bobcat Blvd, Trophy Club.
