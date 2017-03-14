A change of scenery

0:33 Watch: Arlington police looking for suspects in robbery Pause

0:31 SUV catches fire on I-30 in Dallas

2:01 Winter weather forecast for North Texas

1:09 Poor second half led to 100-78 loss to Toronto

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:01 Mavs change flight plans as snow falls in Toronto

0:36 TCU's Shepherd: Return to postseason special for seniors