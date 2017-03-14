A change of scenery

Pantone’s color of the year for 2017 is “Greenery” — a bright and cheerful color that evokes feelings of springtime, nature and new beginnings. That seems ideal for this time of year when many people are making changes — both personally and in their surroundings. We chatted with local design and decorating experts to find out what’s new and popular for this year.
Color is No. 1
Robin Burrill, who runs Curb Appeal Renovations with her husband, Rob Mathews, suggests the simplest way to make a big change is painting the walls.
“One way to easily change the look of your home is by changing the paint color. If you’ve picked an overall neutral palate for the finishes that are harder and more costly to change — such as cabinets, floors, and counters — this is easily done.”
If you’re sold on neutral walls, Burrill has other suggestions for adding a pop of color.
“I personally LOVE color,” adds Burrill. “Many people are afraid of color. Even when we get a client that wants really neutral or white walls, I suggest adding color in as accessories; those are much easier to change out.”
“While grey is still a ‘hot’ color, I think it is being a bit overused and we’re starting to see a combination of neutrals, more ‘greige,’ ” she says. “Also, black and navy are making a big comeback in colors for the home, both in textiles and finishes.”
Holly Gallagher, owner of Gallagher Interiors, agrees and suggests complementary cool colors.
“Moody blues are replacing turquoise as the accent color of choice. Navy is the new black. Look for it in furniture and accessories, as well as on walls and kitchen islands.”
Things That Sparkle
“Our clients are requesting lighter, brighter color palettes and cleaner lines,” says Whitnie Cypert, owner of The Interior Collection in Southlake. “More natural and durable elements seem to be the direction for textiles and accessories.”
“Texture is going to be a big feature for accessories.”
Gallagher says, “I love upholstered beds. In the past, they were more often used in very elegant bedrooms, but this year we will be using them in more relaxed settings as well. They are beautiful, versatile and cozy.”
Cozy is a growing trend that started this winter in the Danish concept of hygge, bringing coziness to your home to make the everyday special.
“Texture will be big this year, particularly velvet. There are new, performance velvets made of 100 percent polyester that make it a surprisingly family friendly choice,” says Gallagher. “Matte finishes are also going to be big in everything from accessories to lighting, appliances and cabinet hardware, especially matte black.”
“Another really hot item is bling: crystals in lighting, mirrored tiles, beautiful and shiny or silk rugs,” says Burrill.
This concept is easy to show off in your home lighting. “Think of lighting as the ‘eye candy’ for your home,” says Burrill.
Designs that Last
According to Cypert, “New home construction, renovation and destination housing are continuing to be on the rise going into 2017, and we aren't seeing a slow down at all!”
Gallagher says, “A lot of clients in our area are updating their older home rather than selling them. We are frequently asked to help our clients remove the old world aspects of their home’s interior and create a lighter, brighter more transitional look.”
“Many people ask for ‘timeless’ design, which can be somewhat challenging when the only materials being offered are the ones that are trendy,” says Burrill.
She has a suggestion for balancing timeless with trend, however. “Looking more at the design than the material helps in that case. Using the example of subway tiles, which are very hot right now and have been in style for years — Burrill suggests, “maybe just throwing one of the new colors, shapes or sizes into your design brings it up to date so it won’t be outdated in five years.”
“I love the updated classic tile offerings that we are using in kitchens and bathrooms,” says Cypert. “The sustainable and recycled materials being offered allow design and color trends to become classics.”
Many families are also looking for practical and functional upgrades that will help them enjoy the homes they are in.
“Voice activation and home automation are becoming more and more common and transitional, simplified styles are being reflected in the material and furnishing selections by clients,” says Cypert.
“I think accessible living is growing in need as our population ages,” says Burrill. “We get many calls where people are looking to be able to alter or add first floor bathrooms and bedrooms for parents and even handicapped family members. Many empty-nesters when thinking of remodeling want to make sure that they can ‘stay’ forever in their homes. When remodeling, that’s the easiest time to make those changes.”
Bathroom updates often include removing doors and lowering thresholds.
On the outside
While indoor designs are heating up, exteriors are cooling off. Larry McCaskey from Adooring Designs says that for architectural design, “Color tones are changing from warm tones to cooler greys. Our customers are asking for gray and black finish doors more than ever before.”
Minimalist designs are increasingly popular. McCaskey has noticed that “less is more” is a prevailing theme. More simple designs and transitional architecture are among the top remodeling requests.
“The biggest trend for outdoor and patio décor will be mixing materials in furnishings.”
McClaskey says the best example of transitional architecture is a hot new product line, MAX Iron Doors. The combination of energy efficient glass, maximum security hardware and a simple aesthetic makes these doors appropriate for almost any home style.
Holly Gallagher believes the biggest trend for outdoor and patio décor will be mixing materials in furnishings.
“The finish colors will be the same or similar, but wicker and cane will be mixed with teak or aluminum pieces,” says Gallagher. “Think gray and taupe monochromatic palettes on the large pieces with color pops in pillows and accessories.”
As for the Pantone color of the year, Gallagher says it will work best outdoors.
“I was probably remiss to not mention Pantone's color of the year for 2017, a bright, apple green, called Greenery, as a trend,” she says. “Pops of it will appear, but often in plant life, specifically vines such as Pathos.”
Larry McClaskey, Adooring Designs (larry@adooringdesigns.com)
108 E. Hill St., Keller; 817-745-0522
Robin Burrill, Curb Appeal Renovations (robin@curbappealrenovations.com)
1201 Hillview Drive, Keller; 817-753-6668
Whitnie Cypert, The Interior Collection (designer Shelby Whitfield, shelby@interiorcollectiontexas.com)
2600 E. Southlake Blvd., Suite 130, Southlake; 817-748-0444
Holly Gallagher, Gallagher Interiors (hollgall7@gmail.com)
Keller; 817-360-3591
