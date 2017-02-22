“Chúc Mừng Năm Mới”

Like a typical new year’s celebration on December 31, Viet Tết (or the Vietnamese New Year) came in with a bang on January 27. At Parkview Elementary, the festivities took the form of children dancing with big yellow flowers, bright pink fans and multi-colored umbrellas.
And a big red lion.
The Vietnamese New Year, which welcomes spring, is celebrated for three days at the beginning of the lunar calendar, usually on the same days as the Chinese New Year. Each year students from Parkview Elementary, home to the district’s Vietnamese bilingual studies program, share their culture with fellow classmates, much to the delight of their proud parents.
The performance begins with a power point explanation of the traditions surrounding Vietnamese New Year; 2017 is the Year of the Rooster. Audience member Elisabeth, in Rachel Parrott’s second-grade class, along with third-graders Lola, Gabriel, Joseph and Jaden in Rosemary Lee’s class, remember the program from previous years and look forward to it. Lola says, “I love learning new stuff.” Gabriel and Joseph agree it’s fun to watch, but hard learning to say the words.
Before her performance, Selena Phan waves excitedly from the stage at her friend in the seats below. The bilingual kids enjoy sharing their culture with the non-Vietnamese students. And while second-graders Alyssa and Thao-Vy say performing is “embarrassing,” they know the audience will have “lots of fun” watching. According to the girls’ teacher, Chau Nguyen, the students practice for two weeks during flex time.
Students in kindergarten through fourth grade, many of whom wore native costumes, performed using flower stems, top hats, fans and umbrellas. Pre-kindergarten students danced to Vietnamese music with big yellow flowers while singing with sweet preschool voices.
Enter the dragon.
Well, actually it’s a lan, a cross between a lion and a dragon that’s a symbol of strength in the Vietnamese culture. First, loud drums and symbols made the kids sit up straight and take notice.
“There’s the dragon!” “Yes!” Kids and adults alike couldn’t help being excited.
A dancing lion symbolically brings good luck, good fortune, health and happiness to those in the audience. This pair certainly brought smiles to the faces of the children. During the Mua Lan, or Lion Dance (performed by acrobatic men —one in the head and one at the tail), the red furry creatures prowl through the audience jumping and dancing to the heavy beat of the drums, only stopping to allow children to pet them. They wag their tails, bat their eyelashes and stand very tall (one man on the other’s shoulders).
Chanh Cao, lion performer, says, “I love being able to share our art and culture with the kids.” The Vietnamese-American says Viet Tết is a busy weekend; 20 performances were planned over the next three days.
Andy Duong also embraces the importance of culture, which is why he enrolled his children at Parkview.
“They keep the Vietnamese tradition going on here because of the program,” he says.
Duong’s daughter, Thao-Vy, danced with the second-graders. Big brother Hieu, now a fifth-grader at Chisholm Trail Intermediate, participated in Parkview’s program over the past five years. Although Hieu enjoyed this year’s celebration, he said, “It’s difficult (just to watch), because I don’t get to do it (this year).”
About 10 percent of Parkview Elementary’s 575 “scholars” are enrolled in the bilingual program, now in its ninth year. Additionally, 16 pre-K children attend the program at the Early Learning Center -South and 19 fifth- and sixth-graders are in Vietnamese bilingual classes at Chisholm Trail Intermediate.
According to Vietnamese academic specialist Xuan Nguyen (pronounced Swan Winn), bilingual Vietnamese students are taught at a 90 percent Vietnamese to 10 percent English concentration in pre-K. Those percentages move to 70/30 in kindergarten, 60/40 in first grade and finish at 50/50 in second grade, when children are expected to pass the STAAR test in English only. The same lessons are taught in regular classrooms, but, when possible, teachers relate the information to Vietnamese life. “They learn about their roots and where they came from,” Nguyen says. “Bilingual classes provide students with a new culture while validating their own.” Bilingual classes continue through the sixth grade.
Cathy Torres, godmother to one of the fourth-grade students, applauds the bilingual program, saying, “Schools are very much more diverse from when my kids went to school. Because we all live together in this melting pot, children need to learn diversity.”
After the performance, the classes go back to normal. Bilingual and traditional students come together for co-curriculum classes like music and recess. Just imagine the conversations, giggling and “dragon” imitations that will take place. Impressions are long-lasting, and fast friends are made.
The Rising Phoenix
Lion Dance Association
682-500-9899 or 972-500-7075
Facebook.com/risingphoenixliondancetx
KISD Vietnamese Bilingual Program
Pre-K classes: Early Learning Center -South
Kindergarten - 4th grade: Parkview Elementary
5th-6th grade: Chisholm Trail Elementary
For information on the program,
call Xuan Nguyen, Vietnamese Academic
Specialist at Parkview Elementary
817-744-5582 or email:
