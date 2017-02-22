The Keller Magazine

February 22, 2017 9:00 AM

Every rose has its thorns

By Melody Shreve

Photos by Christine Panno

The Keller Indianettes Drill Team was honored to open the Rose Parade on January 2nd. The crew of 57 girls was the very first set of performers behind the pace car. But with honor comes sacrifice. The team, celebrating their 50th year, had to be dressed and ready at 12:30 a.m. They left for Pasadena at 2 a.m., practiced outside with television crews from 3 to 5 a.m., ate breakfast and then headed to the parade area to set up at 7:30 a.m. The parade lasted from 8 - 10 a.m. About 100 family members also traveled to Pasadena for the event. No word on what the tired girls did after the performance.

Related content

The Keller Magazine

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Godley gets past Kennedale and into regional tourney

View more video

Entertainment Videos