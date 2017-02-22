Every rose has its thorns

The Keller Indianettes Drill Team was honored to open the Rose Parade on January 2nd. The crew of 57 girls was the very first set of performers behind the pace car. But with honor comes sacrifice. The team, celebrating their 50th year, had to be dressed and ready at 12:30 a.m. They left for Pasadena at 2 a.m., practiced outside with television crews from 3 to 5 a.m., ate breakfast and then headed to the parade area to set up at 7:30 a.m. The parade lasted from 8 - 10 a.m. About 100 family members also traveled to Pasadena for the event. No word on what the tired girls did after the performance.
