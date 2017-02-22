Saintly Stew

With its traditionally meat-and-potato centric dishes, there’s a perception that Irish cuisine can be bland and boring. Not so, says Central Market Southlake cooking school instructor Debra Stults, who recently traveled to Ireland and was impressed by the “foodie explosion,” she says.
“Many of the restaurants are being more creative with their food. I couldn't wait to take the inspirations into my own kitchen and then share them in the classes that I teach."
Stults shares her recipe here for Mulligatawny Stew, inspired by the traditional Irish version but with flavorful twists. Coconut milk is added for creaminess without being too heavy. Apples add sweetness, and a variety of aromatic spices pack long-lasting flavor. Gruyere and Black Pepper Popovers are a comforting accompaniment. (See that recipe on our website: thekellermagazine.com.) Attend Stults’ hands-on Irish cooking class at Central Market Southlake on March 17. Dishes will include soda bread with Irish butter, Guinness beer stew, bread and butter pudding with Irish whiskey sauce and more. (6:30 – 9 p.m., $60 per person)
Mulligatawny Stew
Serves 6
• 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
• 1 sweet yellow onion, chopped
• 2 ribs celery, chopped
• 1 medium carrot, peeled and chopped
• 3 medium garlic cloves, minced
• 2 teaspoons fresh minced ginger
• 1 large apple, peeled, cored and diced
• 1/2 teaspoon curry powder
• 1/2 teaspoon cumin
• 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
• 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
• 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
• 1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
• 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
• 3 cups chicken broth
• 3/4 cup coconut milk
Toppings:
• 1 1/2 cups cooked barley
• 1 1/2 cups roasted and diced chicken breast
• 1 Italian plum tomato, seeded and diced
• 1/2 cup golden raisins
1. In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, add oil, swirling to coat. Add the onion, celery and carrot and sauté for 5 - 6 minutes, until tender-crisp. Add the garlic, ginger, and apples and sauté for an additional 3 minutes.
2. Add the spices and salt and pepper to the pot and cook for 2 to 3 minutes to develop the flavors. Add broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer mixture for about 15 to 20 minutes or until flavors have blended. Stir in coconut milk. Taste and correct seasonings, adding salt and pepper as needed.
3. To serve: Place about 1/4 cup of barley at the bottom of each bowl and top with soup. Arrange chicken and raisins on top.
Gruyere and Black Pepper Popovers
Makes 6
1 cup whole milk
2 large eggs
¾ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon thyme, finely chopped
1 cup flour
1 ounce gruyere cheese, cut into 8 small cubes
1. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Adjust oven rack in the lower part of the oven and remove the ones above. Place 2 popover pans (muffin pan will work) in the oven to get hot.
2. In a small saucepan, warm the milk over medium heat until it is hot (about 125 degrees) but not boiling. Remove from the heat.
3. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the salt and black pepper until smooth. Slowly whisk in the warm milk. Add the flour and whisk until the batter is just combined. (It may be slightly lumpy.)
4. Remove the muffin pans from the oven. Spray the pans generously with nonstick cooking spray. Fill cups about ⅓ cup full of the batter. Set a cube of the cheese on top of the batter in each cup. Bake the popovers until puffed and deep golden brown, about 40 minutes (do not open the door or they may collapse). Remove the popovers from the pans, sprinkle with the grated gruyere if desired and serve immediately.
—1425 E. Southlake Boulevard, Southlake, 817-310-5600, www.centralmarket.com
Comments