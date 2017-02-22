Happenings

Events and Activities
All month
The Tumbleweed Roundup runs through Saturday, April 8. This “Country-Western and Gospel Music Review” features a varied cast of entertainers with a unique performance every night. The music and dance show includes a mix of patriotism, gospel and country, and is hosted by Dr. Bill Brooks. Performances are held Saturdays, 7 p.m. Tickets: $25. Artisan Center Theater Second Stage, 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, 817-284-1200, www.ArtisanCT.com
1 The monthly Keller Public Arts art display is open March 1-22 and the March exhibit title is “The Art of Zentangles.” A zentangle is a unique piece of abstract art using a combination of structured patterns on a 3.5-inch square paper. Contributing artists include Lisa Davis, Suzanne McNeil, Cyndy Shepard, Angie Vangalis and Donna Horsby. Meet the artists at a reception on March 9, 7-9 p.m. Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway, 817-743-4000, www.cityofkeller.com
4 The ninth annual Apex Jazz Festival is an evening of live music at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church beginning at 7 p.m. The One O’clock Lab Band from the University of North Texas headlines with additional performances by high school jazz bands from Carroll Senior High School, Denton High School, and Plano Senior High School. Tickets are available at the door: $10 general admission; $5 seniors, students, and Apex members. White’s Chapel UMC, 185 South White Chapel Boulevard, Southlake, www.apex-arts.org/event/apex-jazz-fest-2017/7-12
7 The annual Keller Lions Club Fair, now in its 69th year, is the largest fundraiser for the organization and its summer camp, Texas Lions Camp. The camp provides an opportunity for children with disabilities to enjoy traditional camp activities at no cost. The fair opens with a parade on March 7, 6 p.m. from Bear Creek Intermediate School. Gates open Wednesday-Friday at 5 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday at noon. Unlimited rides Wednesday-Thursday, $30; tickets- $1/each or $20/24 Friday-Sunday. Tickets and armbands can be purchased at the gate. Activities include carnival midway rides, games and concessions. Keller Lions Club, 532 Keller Parkway, www.kellerlionsclub.com
9 Enjoy steaks, spirits and cigars in a rustic setting at the second Fired Up Charity Dinner hosted by the Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce and the North Texas Cigar Society. Tickets include premium drinks, a 16-ounce ribeye dinner with all the trimmings, and five cigars. 6-10 p.m. Proceeds from tickets and raffles benefit Keller ISD PTA Casey’s Kids, which provides clothing, school supplies and other essentials to students and families in need. Seating is limited; purchase tickets online. Tickets: $125/individual, $475/half table, $900/full table of eight. 817-689-6705, www.kellerchamber.chambermaster.com/events
11 Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early with a fun run during the third Shannon Brewing 5K. Runners take off at 9 a.m. and enjoy live music, pancakes, and beer from the brewery following the race. Finishers receive a Shannon Brewing 5K glass, two pours of beer, and a race shirt. The fairly flat course starts and ends at Shannon Brewing Co. Register online by March 9. Cost: $39/person. Shannon Brewing Co., 818 N. Main Street, Keller, www.dallasathletesracing.com/package/shannon-brewing-co-5k/
12 Can’t make it Saturday or want to run twice in one weekend? Don your greenest apparel and sign up for the St. Patrick’s Day Tri. The festive race includes bagpipes, an Irish band and green pancakes at the finish line. The course includes a 300 meter swim in an indoor pool, a two-loop, 12.8-mile bike ride, and a 3.1 mile run through the tree-lined park. Runners are timed and awards are given in multiple categories. Register online before March 7. Fee: $91. Keller Natatorium, 1000 Bear Creek Pkwy., Keller, http://dallasathletesracing.com/package/st-patricks-sprint-tri/
25 The Music Miles 5K is an annual fundraiser for Keller ISD high school band programs. Listen to live music performed by each of the four high school bands while you run through the course. Runners, walkers, parents with children in strollers, and kids of all ages are welcome. (No pets allowed.) Warm-up beings at 8 a.m.; chip-timed race begins at 8:30 a.m. Register online, $30/individual. Proceeds are divided equally between the Keller Indian Band, Panther Regiment, Keller Central Band, and Falcon Band. Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway, Keller, www.musicmiles5k.com/
31 DFW Mizzou hosts a golf tournament to provide scholarships for area high school students. The organization is one of the largest University of Missouri alumni chapters outside of Missouri and supports local high school students planning to enroll at the university. The DFW Mizzou Golf Tournament is a four-person scramble. Enjoy lunch at noon and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Following the tournament will be a buffet dinner, award presentations and an auction. Register online by March 20. Space is limited to 31 foursomes. Cost: $140/individual, $495/foursome. Sky Creek Ranch Golf Club, 600 Promontory Drive, Keller, www.mizzou.com/s/1002/alumni/interior
April 8 Make plans next month to attend the Great Gala charity event, hosted by the Grapevine-Colleyville-Southlake (GCS) Mom's League. The 1920s-themed dinner and dance runs 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Messina Hof Winery. Dress in period attire or your best semiformal wear and dance to live music from the Justin Pierce Jazz Band. Enjoy small plates, an open bar and silent auction. Proceeds benefit victims of human trafficking and domestic violence through the non-profit organization, Mosaic. Tickets: $75 online. Messina Hof Winery, 201 S. Main Street, Grapevine, www.gcsmomsleague.org/gala
Worth the Drive
This year’s Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival features more than 100 wines, craft beers, and spirits paired with food from local North Texas chefs and artisan producers. The festival runs March 30 through April 1 and each event is ticketed separately. Attendees must be 21 or older.
The BBQ Showdown on March 30, 6-9 p.m., kicks off the event with barbecue and sides from famous pit masters. ($60) The Main Event on March 31, 6-9 p.m. is a dinner-and-drinks evening that includes all things fresh and local. ($125) That evening, 9-11:30 p.m., Desserts After Dark is a sweet indulgence with music and samplings from a dozen pastry chefs paired with mixed drinks. ($55) Rise and Dine on April 1, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for a spread of brunch dishes and beverages. ($65) Burgers, Brews and Blues wraps up the festival April 1, 6-9 p.m. with sliders, craft beer, and live music. ($70) Multiple venues, www.fortworthfoodandwinefestival.com
Comments