Hammer Time

With spring just around the corner, who doesn’t have the urge to roll up their sleeves and get dirty?
For many of us, that may mean fertilizing a lifeless lawn and planting some colorful spring flowers. Others, though, may have more ambitious thoughts — particularly those counting on a hefty income tax return — of sprucing up our homes: remodeling the kitchen or master bath, replacing old flooring or adding a covered patio to make the back yard more comfortable during the sweltering summer months.
The prospect of saving money and the satisfaction of completing a DIY project enticed Americans to spend nearly $40 billion in 2015.
But then comes the tricky part: do-it-yourself or call in the pros? Experts say the answer depends on whether you are handy with a hammer and power tools, or have the time, patience and fortitude to take on a major renovation project.
The prospect of saving money and the satisfaction of completing a challenging project enticed thousands of Americans to spend nearly $40 billion on DIY projects in 2015, according to the website consumerreports.org.
Among those inspired to take on a major DIY project was an Arkansas single mother of four who bought a plot of land and built a house from the ground up with her children, relying on YouTube tutorials each step of the way. After escaping a domestic violence situation, Cara Brookins needed a fresh start and an affordable house big enough for her family, she told the TV news magazine Inside Edition.
With no experience working on a large DIY project, Brookins told the news magazine that the family “started googling one step at a time how to do this.”
The nine-month process was grueling and required a bit of expert help, but the family managed to complete a 3,500-square-foot home with five-bedrooms and a three-car garage in nine months.
Yet, for every successful project, there are just as many disasters that end up costing more money and wasting a lot of time.
The key is to start small and work your way up to more challenging projects, keeping in mind the limit of your skills and the econ-omy of the project, experts say.
“There is so much you really can do if you are willing to experiment and try it,” says Zach Jablonowski, marketing and operations manager at Jabo’s Ace Hardware in Keller.
The internet is teeming with advice for DIY-ers, including YouTube videos and sites such as doityourself.com that provide guidance on everything from installing a ceiling fan, to unclogging a drain, to refinishing kitchen cabinets, laying a foundation or installing a flagstone patio. Also, sites such as houzz.com, apartmentthearapy.com and Pinterest are full are inspiring ideas, with some offering DIY tips and project instructions.
Home improvement stores such as Home Depot and Jabo’s Ace Hardware also offer workshops on a variety of topics. Home Depot’s workshops include easy bathroom updates, paint tips and tricks, and installing a tile backsplash. Jabo’s also offers a variety of classes on topics ranging from refurbishing furniture with paint to raising chickens. In the works is a workshop for women on using power tools.
The Home Depot Blog showcases a variety of projects that can be accomplished using materials purchased or tools rented from Home Depot to produce spectacular home transformations. The blog’s “Bathroom Makeover on a Budget” is intended as an easy DIY weekend project that uses new cabinet hardware, paint and faucets to achieve an updated look.
The blog has ideas for every room of a house for DIY-ers with all levels of skill.
Home improvement professionals agree that one of the easiest and cheapest ways to achieve a new look is with paint. Changing wall color can certainly transform a room, but new products on the market make it easier than ever to restore furniture and refinish cabinets for an even more dramatic upgrade.
Keller-area resident Conni Caire has used the Amy Howard at Home products to refinish a dining room table and other furniture pieces she owns. A single mother who moved to the area from Baton Rouge in 2014 to be closer to her two sisters, Caire says she wanted a different look for her new life but didn’t have the money to tackle expensive projects like replacing flooring.
Caire says she has now experienced how the Amy Howard products live up to the motto of “rescue, restore and redecorate.”
“My grandmother’s antique dining room table arrived here in pieces,” Caire says. Although the Duncan Phyfe-style table had unsightly watermarks on it before the move, Caire says she didn’t want to part with it since it was a family heirloom.
Using wood glue and clamps, Caire reassembled the table and used two colors of Amy Howard’s One Step Paint to customize the table with a dark, mahogany color top and blue base.
“I love it and it was so easy,” she says. “It requires no stripping, sanding or priming so you could literally paint a piece while the baby is napping.”
The paint makes it possible to create the look of aged wood similar to the look that Restoration Hardware has popularized in its furniture styles. Painting cabinets with this paint can give a kitchen a whole new look in just a weekend, according to amyhowardhome.com.
Cinnamon Casey, a Keller mother whose hobby is refinishing furniture, says the paint is one of the most inexpensive ways to breathe new life into pieces that would otherwise be castoffs. “It’s insanely cheap, easy and makes a huge difference.”
If the investment is more expensive than hiring a pro, it isn’t worth it.
Painting projects are popular with DIY-ers because mistakes can be easily and inexpensively corrected unlike laying new flooring or tackling plumbing and electrical projects, according to experts.
“Installing a faucet is pretty straight-forward,” says Jim Terral, a long-time DIY-er, who works part-time at Jabo’s in Keller. Beyond that, it’s important to consider the cost of tools and supplies involved before tackling a more sophisticated plumbing or electrical project.
If the investment is more expensive than hiring a pro, it isn’t worth it, he says. Even if it’s cheaper to do-it-yourself, the time and skillfulness of hiring a pro often outweighs the benefits of doing it yourself, he adds.
Alex Webster, owner of Keller-based Big Orange Handyman Services, says he doesn’t even take on sophisticated electrical or plumbing jobs.
“I can install a smoke detector or a ceiling fan but I don’t install new circuits,” Webster says. “That’s a job for a licensed pro.”
The same goes for plumbing projects beyond leaky faucets or toilets, he says.
Webster says a handyman is a home maintenance person who takes care of honey-dos that homeowners could do but often don’t have the time, supplies or expertise to handle.
“It’s not difficult to install a new fencepost but it could involve back-breaking digging for someone who isn’t used to doing it,” he says.
Savvy homeowners find that the most economical and efficient way to take care of pesky maintenance projects is to compile a list and hire a handyman who charges by the hour to complete the whole list at one time.
“A lot of repairs only take me 10 minutes so I can get a lot done in an hour or two,” Webster says.
Despite the drawbacks and pitfalls, tens of thousands of people are willing to take a chance on their elbow grease. For those not so inclined, there are plenty of ways to find vetted, skillful professionals to handle your home improvement projects through websites such angieslist.com, porch.com, homeadvisor.com and Home Depot’s HDConnect.
