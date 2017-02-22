Nurses with Sole

When Keller ISD registered nurses Deborah Gregor and Kathy Poulson picked up a brochure in 2006 at a conference, little did they know it would lead to one of the district’s most-successful annual fundraising events.
Keller ISD’s School Walk for Diabetes has raised more than $350,000 in its 11 years.
When students and adults toe the line on April 1 at the Keller ISD Athletics Complex to begin the district’s 2017 School Walk for Diabetes, they will be continuing a tradition that has raised more than $350,000 in its 11 years and grown to involve all 50 of the district’s nurses and a committed group of volunteers.
Poulson, who was the nurse at Florence Elementary at the time, said the conference was held by the American Diabetes Association to discuss school walks. It was her first year to have a student with diabetes, she says.
Gregor was the nurse at Keller High School, where she still works. In 2006, she had 22 students with type I diabetes.
“I decided to have a school walk to try to educate my staff and students about diabetes,” says Poulson, who retired from the district in 2012. “I discussed this with Debbie and she said she also was thinking of having a school walk for KHS, so we decided to do the walk together.”
The first walk had roughly 100 walkers and was held at Keller Middle School. It raised roughly $2,000, well above the goal of $1,000.
The walk was twice as successful the next year, but still only involved Keller High School and Florence Elementary.
Two years ago, the walk had its best year ever — $75,000 raised.
The walks raise money for research into and to increase awareness primarily about type I diabetes, which occurs when a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, a hormone that helps the body’s cells take in glucose to produce energy. It is treated with insulin, monitoring carbohydrate intake and checking blood sugar levels.
It is different than type II diabetes, which occurs when your body does not use insulin properly and often is related to diet and lifestyle.
“We try to use it as a learning experience,” says Cindy Parsons, RN, director of health services for the district. “You can’t cure type I, but you can prevent type II.”
Type II diabetes is treated with lifestyle and diet changes, oral medication and insulin.
Organizing the walks was a lot of work for the pair.
“Trying to get the walks organized was very time-consuming, and in the beginning we did not have a lot of help,” Poulson says. “Debbie and I were still performing our duties as school nurses and also making the plans and trying to get things organized and carried out for the walk.”
Gregor says that Poulson told her, “We need to get the whole district involved.”
Now, the district’s entire nursing team plans and executes the walk, and they try different approaches to generate interest.
“We try to be creative in ways to get people involved and to get families out on a Saturday,” Gregor says.
The nurses “try to engage them in some other way than just a walk,” Lead Nurse Lori-ann Simpson says. “We have to come up with a new sales pitch every year.”
The nurses have grown the effort into a “wellness initiative,” that focuses on healthy eating and lifestyle changes.
In the past, the walk has incorporated a flash mob and a punt, pass and kick competition with the help of the district’s physical education department.
The nurses have grown the effort into a “wellness initiative,” that focuses on healthy eating and lifestyles.
“It’s really just a passion, because we have so many people with type I diabetes,” Parsons says about the district, which has more than 110 students with the disease.
Planning for the 2017 event is well underway, the nurses say.
“Our campus starts usually when we come back” from the winter holiday break, says Sarah Burnham, RN, the nurse at Park Glen Elementary.
Students can get involved in many ways, including designing T-shirts for the event.
Parent Heather Anderson says her family has been involved in the walk since they moved to Keller and her son, Parker, who has type I diabetes, was in the first grade. Parker, 10, is now a fifth-grader at Bear Creek Intermediate.
She says the walks “make him feel supported in the community” and that it’s “encouraging that my son is so invested in doing something for the community.”
Parker Anderson’s mom, Heather, says it’s “encouraging that my son is so invested in doing something for the community.”
And because Parker was one of the top five fundraisers in the district last year, he was able to meet and have breakfast with IndyCar driver Charlie Kimball, who also has type I diabetes.
Anderson says he’s had good relationships with his KISD nurses — Julie Hatfield, RN, at Liberty Elementary and Chrissie Huff, RN, at Bear Creek Intermediate School.
“He’s loved both of his nurses at Keller ISD,” Anderson says.
To help in the educational aspects of the program, high school students with type I diabetes go into the lower grades and talk about it with younger kids, who consider them “superstars,” the nurses says.
Gregor says the walk has been a good selling point for parents in search of a home in North Texas; one couple from Boston with a diabetic child chose the Keller ISD specifically because of the walk.
And graduation doesn’t necessarily end a student’s association with the walk.
Gregor tells of one student who was always active in the walks and helped out every year, but who has been out of school for more than five years.
“Last year at the walk, he came up to me and introduced me to his wife and child, and he was so excited that it was still going on,” Gregor says. “He was in the original group that started, and those kids were very involved in the high school because they were the ones putting it on.”
“It was me and Kathy and the diabetic kids,” Gregor says of the early years.
He was impressed with how much money was being raised and told Gregor that he worked for a company that had a lot of employees who are diabetics.
“I don’t know why we’re not involved,” Gregor says he told her.
He asked if he still could be involved in the walk, and she told him, of course.
“He called me about two weeks after the walk and brought me a $5,000 check from his company,” Gregor says. “And we’ve already got the check for this year.”
Poulson says that on occasion, since she retired, she runs into a student or a par-ent of a student that she helped and they thank her for the help they received.
“When I was still at KHS, several of the diabetic students that graduated would come back from time to time to see Debbie and me and let us know how things were going for them,” Poulson remembers.
Gregor is proud of the fundraiser’s success.
“I’m very proud of Keller ISD’s commitment,” Gregor says, “and of the Keller community on how they have accepted the walk.”
