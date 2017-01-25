Hot(cake) Romance

Boasting a Southern-inspired menu with a California twist, Seven Mile Café is brand new in Old Town Keller and already generating crowds for down-home dishes like biscuits and gravy, chicken and waffles, and vegan dishes like chipotle tofu eggs Benedict. Owned by husband-and-wife duo and California natives Josi and Kevin Kingele, the breakfast/lunch diner also doubles as a coffee shop with an espresso bar, featuring fresh-roasted beans shipped in weekly from Portland. Red velvet pancakes are popular on the menu. Make a stack with the recipe here and finish with cream cheese icing in the form a love note on top.
Red Velvet Pancakes
Makes 6-12 pancakes
• 1 cup flour
• 1/2 cup powdered sugar
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 1/4 cup cocoa powder
• 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 cup buttermilk
• 1 egg
• 3/4 tablespoon red food coloring
Cream Cheese Icing
• 8 ounces cream cheese
• 1/2 cup butter, softened
• 4 cups powdered sugar
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
1. For the pancakes, combine flour, sugars, cocoa powder, baking powder and baking soda in a mixing bowl. In a separate bowl combine buttermilk, egg and red food coloring Add dry ingredients to buttermilk mixture and stir. Batter will be slightly lumpy.
2. Heat a lightly oiled griddle to medium-high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 to 1/2 cup for each pancake. Brown on both sides.
3. For the Cream Cheese Icing, combine all ingredients in a stand mixer with the whisk attachment and blend until creamy. Spread atop pancakes and add chopped pecans or walnuts as a garnish, if desired.
—110 West Vine Street, Keller, 817-379-3186, www.sevenmilecafe.com
