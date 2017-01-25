It pays to have great ideas

The Keller ISD Education Foundation awarded 30 grants totaling almost $49,000 to 24 surprised educators across Keller ISD in December. These grants provide funding for projects that stimulate student creativity and expand the existing curriculum not covered by the normal operating budget. Winners were chosen from educator-submitted proposals. Education Foundation board members, KISD administrators and others joined in the “Grant Patrol” fun. See more “Grant Patrol” photos at www.facebook.com/Keller ISD Education Foundation.
