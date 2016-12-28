Liquid Karma

Feeling lethargic, bloated and maybe a little rundown? Weeks of holiday eating could be to blame. High-calorie dishes and drinks (think egg nog, fudge, and all of those innocent Christmas cookies) can take a toll on the body. Kick start 2017 with a reviving raw juice, a quick way to consume much-needed vitamins and nutrients that can provide a burst of energy and even healing for the gut. Hillary Biediger, owner of Juice Junkies juice and smoothie bar in Keller and Fort Worth, provides an easy recipe here which is perfect for that powerful new blender or juicer Santa may have left under the tree. “This juice is great for calming the nervous system and helps flush the liver and kidneys,” Biediger says. “It also tones the skin and is an excellent energy booster. If you can use organic ingredients, it is highly recommended.”
Feelin’ Stronger Everyday
Serves 1
• 1 apple, core removed
• 3 cups spinach
• 1 cup parsley
• juice from 1 lemon
• 1/2 knob of ginger, peeled
Wash all ingredients thoroughly and blend in a juicer.
—251 Town Center Lane #2109, Keller, 817-741-3665,
