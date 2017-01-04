The Keller Magazine

January 4, 2017 8:00 AM

New Attitude

By Melody Shreve Photos by Robert Peacock

Starting the new year healthy, happy, fit and beautiful is the goal with the help of these essentials.

Related content

The Keller Magazine

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

View more video

Entertainment Videos