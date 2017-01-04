New Attitude

30 minutes to firm: Get a full-body workout in only 30 minutes at 9 Round Fitness. Rotate through nine challenging workout stations- one every three minutes. Circuit training changes everyday so you don’t get bored. No class times- show up at your convenience. For all fitness levels. Pricing based on membership level.
A Clean, Healthy Mouth: Connect the Oral-B Pro 5600 Power Electric Bluetooth Toothbrush to your smart phone and get real-time updates on your brushing habits. This rechargeable toothbrush is designed to help you achieve optimally clean teeth. Now $159.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond.
Photo from www.dentalproductsreport.com
Rise and Shine: Tulasāra Radiant Awakening Ritual exfoliates and nourishes your skin and awakens microcirculation to reveal a smooth glow. Made from all naturally derived oils. Oleation oil $49; facial dry brush $44; $89 for set. Available at Avalon Designs Salon.
Photo by Robert Peacock/Star-Telegram
Good scents: Brown sugar and real Kentucky whiskey combine in this rich, gingersnap-pecan scented fine body scrub. Bourbon Bubbler Body Scrub is paraben and gluten-free product from Farmhouse Fresh in McKinney. It’s great for spray tan removal, too. Available for $34 at Lavender Hill Spa. www.facebook.com/LavenderHillMassage.
Magical mask: The Magnetight Age-Defier from Dr. Brandt is a revolutionary magnetized mask that counteracts the effects of stress and environmental damage that result in a look of premature skin aging. Purifies, tightens and rejuvenates skin for a younger, more vibrant appearance. Available for $75 at Sephora, www.sephora.com.
Robert Peacock
rpeacock@star-telegram.com
Healing Hands: Individualized sessions at Advanced Therapeutic Massage target specific symptoms, including chronic pain conditions and decreased flexibility. Priced $70 per 60-minute massage, discounted packages are available for 3-, 6- and 10-hour purchases.
Getty Images/Thinkstock
Massage photo from Thinkstock
Better Shredder: Make “pasta” from zucchini, squash or cucumbers with the Veggetti spiral vegetable cutter. The gadget also shreds carrots for stir fry, creates beautiful and healthy veggie salads, and more. Available at Bed, Bath and Beyond for $9.99.
Photo by Robert Peacock/Star-Telegram
Pet Health Powders: Immuno Boosto is an immune support supplement, scientifically formulated for dogs with occasional allergies, food-related illnesses, and weakened immune systems, priced $11.99. Pet Kelp is a $7.99 kelp-based probiotic formula for cats that promotes intestinal health. Both available at Hollywood Feed.
Photo by Robert Peacock/Star-Telegram
And his hair was perfect: Griff’s Grit hair pomade promises to work on any hair style to give men an incredible pliable hold with a matte finish. The water-based formula, made from beeswax, is easy to wash out and priced $20. Available at 18 | 8 Fine Men’s Salon.
Photo by Robert Peacock/Star-Telegram
Comments