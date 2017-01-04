Help wanted

Applications are now open for the Citizens Police Academy and Community Emergency Response Team. The Citizens Police Academy begins later this month and participants can expect to learn about the Keller Police Department and the role of local law enforcement. The course is mandatory before joining the Volunteers in Policing unit. Applicants must be 21 years of age or older and live or work in Keller. They should also have no felony arrests or any arrest records in the past five years. Apply before 4 p.m. on Jan. 20. The class is expected to fill quickly, and when it does, applicants will be placed on a waiting list for the next course. The application is available online or in person at the police facility. Direct questions to Officer Amanda Baker at 817-743-4504 or email abaker@cityofkeller.com. The Community Emergency Response Team training begins in February. The FEMA program equips participants with readiness and safety skills, including fire safety, medical aid, search and rescue, and disaster management while waiting for first responders. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and live or work in Keller. Apply before Jan. 24. For more information and to register, visit http://www.kellercert.org or call 817-743-4400.
Device donation drive
Keller ISD is holding a Technology Drive now through Jan. 12. If you received a new gadget for Christmas, now is the perfect time to give that old one to a good cause. The drive is accepting smartphones, tablets and laptops that are Wi-Fi compatible. (No desktop computers, please.) Donors should clear the devices of any personal data and passwords. Donations will be refurbished by Keller ISD Career and Technical Education students and distributed to campuses. Donate at any Keller ISD front office during regular school hours.
What’s in a name?
Medical Center Alliance has changed its name to Medical City Alliance and signs went up in early December to reflect the update. The facility is part of a larger network of hospitals that includes 13 Dallas-Fort Worth hospitals and seven off-campus hospital ERs. The name change simplifies all of the properties under the Medical City Healthcare banner. “Medical City is a trusted name with an immediately recognizable reputation for quality health care,” says Glenn Wallace, CEO of Medical City Alliance. “For years we have been a corporate family connected under Hospital Corporation of America (HCA). Now, the public and our patients will be able to immediately identify our expansive and unified system of care in their own communities.” This change coincides with a $1.5 billion capital investment initiative over the next three years. In February, Medical City Alliance plans to expand with 20 new medical/surgical beds and the addition of a fourth floor, possibly a fifth floor.
Ham it up
Just in time for the holiday season, Honey Baked Ham opened a location at Presidio Junction in mid-November. The restaurant chain carries cooked, ready-to-eat ham and side dishes for carry-out. This location also offers a lunch menu that includes deli-style sandwiches, soups and salads. The store is one of five new openings for DFW. The retailer plans to double its local presence over the next five years. 2221 Porter Creek Drive, Fort Worth, 682-316-8080, www.myhoneybakedstore.com/fortworth/4335
Local brews
What’s on Tap has finally opened its doors for business. The eagerly-awaited bar has a taproom and growler service. The lengthy menu includes primarily Texas beers, but also includes other popular brews on a rotating basis, as well as wine, cider and mead. Visitors can find most of the local DFW breweries on tap regularly, including local favorite Shannon Brewing in Keller. 201 Town Center Lane Suite 1107, Keller, 972-804-2999, www.whatsontapbeer.com
Planning ahead
Several new businesses are in the works for the City of Keller following approval by the Keller City Council in December. Chandon Arbors, a wedding and event center in Old Town Keller, is a 13,000-square-foot venue that will be available for special events. Keller will soon be getting its first hotel in the city, Hampton Inn and Suites. The three-story construction will be in Keller Town Center at Bear Creek Parkway and have 110 guest rooms. Plans leave the Rufe Snow end of the property unoccupied with potential for a sit-down restaurant. Natural Grocers isn’t opening its Keller location until later in 2017, but shoppers can get a preview of things to come at the other two DFW locations. The Hurst store at 759 Grapevine Highway opened in December and the Fort Worth location on West Seventh Street earlier this year. Natural Grocers is a health food store that carries a wide range of organic and natural groceries including 100 percent organic and GMO-free produce.
Making old things new
Vintage, retro or just old junk — whatever you call it, turning old treasures into new ones is a trend that has sparked a love of creativity that one Keller resident has turned into a business. Purpose Vintage opened Nov. 4 in Old Town Keller. Owner Dana Lancaster has always had a love of flea markets and repurposing and has achieved her dream in opening a shop to share that passion. When both of her children went off to college, she started a small business and opened a booth at an antique mall. She began traveling to shows as a way to meet with more of her customers in person. “I enjoy knowing what their plan is for their purchase,” says Lancaster. “I also like showing people a different purpose for an item.” One of her favorite suggestions is using pictures frames in new ways. “Frames are probably one of the easiest things that can be used for more than just holding a picture.” Visitors to the new shop can expect to find a mix of vintage and repurposed items. Lancaster defines her style as “eclectic” and most of her items are farmhouse, French and industrial. Her favorite creative project is redoing furniture. 136 Olive St., Keller, 817-905-6736, www.facebook.com/purposevintage
Eye in the Sky
The City of Keller is buying a drone. According to Rachel Reynolds, the city’s public information officer, “Drone and quadcopter use by cities has become common in recent years, as a far less expensive option for capturing aerial photography and videos of everything from city facilities, construction projects and events, to land being considered for development.” After the staff completes training required by the Federal Aviation Administration, the drone can be put to use. Reynolds says, “We anticipate that our Geographic Information System department will also use the device to help keep maps up to date so that we are not waiting for new Google map images.”
