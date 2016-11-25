Engine Charlie

Charlie was just another small-town kid born in 1890 America to immigrant parents, who both worked but saw very little prospect for a better future. But his birth year would mark the end of one America and the stirrings of what the next could be.
For that was the year that Jacob Riis published his book, How the Other Half Lives. His exceptional photographic expedition into the worst slums of New York for the first time opened the country’s eyes to the abject poverty and hopelessness of “the huddled masses.” That same year Capt. Alfred Mahan published The Influence of Sea Power Upon History, proving that great empires all had great navies during the height of their success. Theodore Roosevelt not only read both books but considered Riis and Mahan his friends. One can see the impact of those authors on the Roosevelt Administration in the dawn of the coming century.
Minerva, Ohio, was the first of Charlie’s numerous moves as a boy. From there his family traveled 25 miles southwest to Mineral City, where their neighbors included the Diebolt family; young Charlie often tagged along as the Diebolt boys ran their locomotives up to Cleveland and back. Like Walter Chrysler, Charlie would claim years later that it was in this period that he fell in love with engineers and all things mechanical. Apparently, Charlie was a gifted child, or maybe it was because both of his parents were schoolteachers, but by the time they moved to Pittsburgh in 1906, the 16-year-old had already graduated high school and been accepted into the Carnegie Institute of Technology. There he would study electrical engineering and again excel, graduating in just three years with honors.
But somewhere along the way Charlie had committed himself to the Socialist Party of America, going so far as to actively support Eugene Debs for President of the United States in 1912. Charlie would always claim he inherited his political leanings from his father, who had supported union causes for as long as the boy could remember. Then again, in those days small-town America’s teachers were not the best paid, and Socialism was an accepted political position, mostly owing to the fact that half the country visibly lived in poverty. Unfortunately, his Socialist party membership did not play well with his new employer. Westinghouse still hired him — for the incredible sum of 13 cents an hour.
However, his engineering talents soon got him promoted to junior assistant to the Chief Engineer; and Charlie’s first real assignment was designing Westinghouse’s first electrical ignition for automobiles. By the Great War Westinghouse had sent Charlie to Washington to work with our military, and there he designed dynamometers and radio generators.
Charlie Wilson became a well known and respected engineer during this period. Just after the Great War ended he would be interviewed by Alfred Sloan, who one day would become General Motors’ most famous CEO. Sloan hired Charlie and put him in charge of production at Remy Electric in Anderson, Indiana. This was critical as after the war new car sales really took off.
And like most of the small parts manufacturing firms that had grown successful during the auto industry’s first boom, Remy had to modernize quickly to keep up with all the cars being built and sold. Charlie Wilson, who had the common touch and an engineer’s logic, transformed Remy into one of GM’s most profitable, flexible and humane divisions. Wilson even worked with the city of Anderson to build a town that could accommodate General Motors’ success, which had outstripped the city’s ability to keep up with its growth. In 1929 GM promoted Charlie to corporate vice president in charge of all accessory divisions.
Then during the Great Depression, Charlie would be sent to Flint to deal with the 1936 – 37 sit-down strike of GM workers demanding union representation. Big Bill Knudsen, on his way to becoming president of GM, then in charge of all production, could not find it in himself to deal with employees demanding that an outside union become their voice within GM.
Knudsen, himself a Danish immigrant raised in abject poverty, through hard work and his ability to see things logically had built all of Henry Ford’s factories and assembly lines before leaving to take over Chevrolet for GM. And Knudsen also had the common touch and a great sense of humor. But he absolutely did not have the patience to deal with GM’s newly militant workers. Charlie Wilson did, and so he got the assignment to negotiate with them.
By now Charlie had become a registered Republican, which was an unwritten requirement for anyone in GM management. But he never lost the strong sense of social justice developed in his youth and previous political affiliations. Charlie could talk to the workers and see their side of a complaint, and he could carry it back to the fellow executives who had full faith in him. This was the real Charlie Wilson. He was friends with and trusted by the upper crust GM executives, admired by the engineers and designers because of his own background and accomplishments, and respected by the workers because they sensed his similar background.
When World War II broke out in Europe, Roosevelt asked Big Bill Knudsen to come to Washington and start preparing American industry to enter the war effort. Charlie was promoted to COO and acting president of General Motors, and he would be the hands-on executive during the critical war years. True, around the time of Pearl Harbor he broke his hip ice skating, and had to perform his duties from his hospital room. But once he was out, his schedule typified that of many manufacturing executives during that war. On Monday nights, late, he would leave his office and go home to his wife. He got an apartment near GM for the rest of the week where, after working 18-hour days, he could get a few hours’ sleep and rush back to the office before sunrise.
After all, if Detroit failed in converting and supplying our troops overseas, the war effort might be critically damaged by setbacks on the battlefield. And the more setbacks happened, the more American boys could die a long way from home. It was with that weight of the world on his shoulders that Charlie Wilson handled $12 billion in government orders. It’s why GM built 67 percent of our heavy trucks, 50 percent of the machine guns, and a quarter of the tanks and aircraft engines for the war effort.
And then in late 1943 Charlie collapsed from exhaustion. And, because there was a job to be done, he came right back. When we talk about Detroit’s being the Arsenal of Democracy during the Second World War, we’re really discussing the accomplishments of Charlie Wilson. Which is why GM made him President and CEO in 1946.
But before that happened, and just days after the war ended, the United Auto Workers demanded a 30 percent increase in wages. Keep in mind that during the war, wages had been static and goods rationed; everyone was feeling the effects of the inflation that massive war spending and government deficits create. Before it was over, the UAW struck GM for 113 days, costing the company $1 billion in sales just as the automaker needed to convert back to consumer production.
When the UAW’s contract next came due in 1948, Wilson started changing America. He had already told business guru Peter Drucker that one of the great accomplishments of modern American corporations and manufacturing in this country was that it was not only incredibly productive, but it had turned manual workers into well-paid middle-class citizens. But he also felt the next big push would be to make them better citizens. As stated, Knudsen hated dealing with the union, but he was a huge backer of the UAW’s entrance into the industry. Knudsen believed that an organized union would make individual workers far more productive, and therefore the net cost of labor per car would decrease.
For that 1948 UAW bargaining session, Charlie created what he referred to as the “escalator clause”, meaning workers would get annual increases in their earnings based on normal inflation. Today that’s known as COLA, or the cost of living adjustment, and it’s figured into everything from government pensions to social security checks. But it was Charlie Wilson’s invention. He also gave the UAW bonuses tied to productivity and annual profits at GM. Profit sharing is still with us today.
And because of these changes, the UAW got multiyear contracts instead of bargaining every year, which had always seemed counterproductive. In 1950 Charlie gave the UAW a fixed pension plan, in which he would divert part of their agreed earnings and have professional managers invest that for their retirement. When one shocked reporter asked him, “Doesn’t that mean that workers will one day own the corporations they work for?” Charlie replied, “As it should be.” He then suggested that either workers or government can own American industry in the long run; he thought workers as owners was a better plan.
Alfred Sloan, a hard-core conservative and one of the founders of the American Liberty League in the Great Depression, which did everything they could to derail Roosevelt and the New Deal, was not crazy about Dwight Eisenhower for the presidency in 1952. But Eisenhower, the former Supreme Commander for Allied Forces in the European Campaign, knew well the reputation of Charlie Wilson at GM during the war. Ike wanted Charlie to become his Secretary of Defense. And this is where he got the nickname that lasts to this day in the business journals. There was a second Charlie Wilson, the one running General Electric; to differentiate them the media decided to call that one Electric Charlie — and to call GM’s Wilson “Engine Charlie.”
Charlie Wilson was confirmed, and the military did not care for him. First, Ike was never crazy about the amount of money being spent on our military and its supplies, even complaining about it in his speech when he later left office. Charlie Wilson’s job was to modernize our military; and during his tenure he moved the military into modern jet aircraft, long-range bombers and superior fighter jets. He pushed the Navy into the age of nuclear power. He oversaw K.T. Keller from Chrysler and his whiz kids, who perfected our missile programs and rockets for space; and Wilson obviously oversaw our massive increase in nuclear weapons.
Now to do all of this, he had to cut overall troop numbers. Which is what the Pentagon hated, although we weren’t at war with anyone in that period — other than our covert wars, which Eisenhower loved. Oh, and Charlie oversaw our spy planes too. And Charlie Wilson did all of this while cutting total spending on our military to $38 billion in 1958, or almost 10 percent less than his first year’s budget. One of his biggest critics was General Curtis LeMay, head of the Strategic Air Command, who was furious because he wasn’t getting as many of the new B-52s as quickly as he wanted. LeMay would probably spin in his grave if he knew we are still flying them today, almost 65 years later.
Charlie Wilson passed away on his farm in Louisiana in 1961. He had left the Eisenhower Administration before its conclusion. Two decades at the top of America’s largest corporation, the war, and serving as Secretary of Defense in a critically important period had simply burnt him out. But everyone who met him thought he was just a great guy with a brilliant mind and a wonderful sense of humor. And he did help create a long-term middle class with his negotiations with the UAW, starting in 1936. He helped create modern pension plans, gave health insurance to GM’s workers, and instituted cost-of-living increases and profit sharing. Oh, and he turned GM into the Arsenal of Democracy during the war and directed the first of our modern military in the decade thereafter.
And none of that is the point of this story.
You see, when Charlie Wilson agreed to become our Secretary of Defense in 1953, in order to join the administration he was forced to sell all of his holdings in General Motors. He did, even though doing so cost him a $2 million tax liability over the next four years. That’s right, in those days there was zero tolerance for conflict of interest and no blind trusts. To accept the position our government so critically needed him to, because of the Cold War and to keep our military No. 1 in the world, Charlie Wilson would have to hand over $2 million of his hard-earned money to the U.S. Treasury Department.
Years later he was asked why in the world he would do such a thing. Engine Charlie replied that this country had been truly great to him and given him every opportunity to do everything he ever wanted to do. And as an American citizen it was his responsibility to give something back to the country that had been so good to him. Now, that was a man of real integrity and character. Because Charlie Wilson had already given Americans back far more than he ever took. Many of you reading this column today are recipients of his corporate largess. And if you aren’t, one day you will be.
With Charlie Wilson as the gold standard of a Citizen Statesman, no wonder we have so little faith in the system today.
