Head over heels

Traditionally Stylish - These Ariat boots from Boot Barn features the DuraTread Outsole® which provides exceptional flexibility and durability. Made of full-grain leather with beautiful scalloped collar, stacked heel and square toe, this boot is sure to please any boot-wearing woman. From Boot Barn for $131.99
Yes, Suede! - Available at Designer Shoe Warehouse, these Sam Edelman ankle fringe boots (style: Kandice) are made of soft gray suede with a pointed toe and heeled silhouette. These zippered boho boots will quickly become your favorite. In cognac, black and grey, priced $99.95.
Slouchy-chic - These pretty belted Arizona Jeans boots (style: Karle) from JC Penney feature a tall shaft with a slouchy look, perfect for cold weather outfits. Made from soft synthetic upper, they are available for the sale price of $35.99 in grey, chocolate and black.
Hidden Height - X-Appeal’s Flynn women’s shoe blends a slim profile with a menswear-inspired chukka silhouette and lace-up front. It’s hidden wedge is 3 1/2-inches. Made from a fabric upper with faux pigskin lining. In black or taupe from Rack Room Shoes for $49.99.
Stay dry, stay fabulous - These Merona tall rain boots (style: Kalista) are cute, comfy and durable. At 14-inches tall, they hit just below the knee and are easy to pull on and off. Made of water-resistant rubber with a textured no-slip bottom, these pretty boots are priced $29.99 at Target.
Kickin’ it in Red - From Rampage, these comfortable western-inspired boots (style: Vida) have floral stitching and a 2-inch rubber sole heel. Made from man-made materials in red, whiskey brown or black. Available at Belk for $50.
Lady in Red - Make a statement with these stunning East 5 th boots (style: Norwood). The soft zippered boot has a 2 1/2-inch slim black heel and comes in red or black. Sale priced $49.99 at JC Penney.
Belted Beauties - The Paxton boot by Circus by Sam Edelman is stunning with two types of material- a goring cutout at the top and faux leather at the bottom. The strap and buckle detail adds to the slouchy look. The knee-high boot has a full length zipper, rounded toe and 1-inch heel. Available in black and whiskey from Famous Footwear from $49.99.
Over the Top - These chic pointed-toe, over-the-knee boots (style: Alaska) from Matisse Footwear, made from smooth leather, have a 2 1/4-inch stacked block heel. Available in tan only with a half-zipper. At Designer Shoe Warehouse for $169.95.
