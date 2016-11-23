The Keller Magazine

A satisfying combination

Photos by Bob Booth

Wine, jazz, food and beautiful weather combined to make this year’s annual Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce Wine and Jazz a big success. The October 20 event was held from 6:30–10 p.m. at Keller Town Hall. Approximately 500 people attended the fundraiser, which served delicious food and delightful jazz on the patio, with wine, dessert and silent auction items inside Town Hall. The Keller Area Youth Orchestra received a share of the proceeds from the festivities.

