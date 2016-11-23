Warms the Soul

Skip the chalky, store-bought, powdered hot cocoa packets this holiday season and sip this smooth, easy-to-make drinking chocolate with brown sugar whipped cream from Becky Henry of Hurst-based Hot Chocolates. The baker established her business in 2002, selling layered, tiered and sheet cakes of all varieties along with cookies, cake pops, brownies and more. Last year she moved out of her storefront to bake from home and spend more time with family, but still offers the same lineup of luscious treats.
Hot Chocolate with Brown Sugar Whipped Cream
Serves 2
• 1/2 cup milk high quality chocolate chips
• 1/2 cup high quality semi-sweet or dark chocolate chips
• 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
• 1 1/2 cups whole milk
Brown Sugar Whipped Cream, for garnish (recipe follows)
1. In a food processor, chop chocolate chips together to a fine crumble consistency for quick melting and smooth drinking. Divide chocolate crumbles evenly into two serving mugs.
2. Heat cream and milk together in a pot on the stove until bubbles just begin to form at the sides. Carefully pour half the milk mixture into each mug. Let stand about one minute, then stir to combine. Top with marshmallows or Brown Sugar Whipped Cream for an extra treat.
Note: Make a grown-up version by adding 1-2 tablespoons of liqueur, such as amaretto or Kahlua, before pouring the hot milk mixture.
Brown Sugar Whipped Cream
• 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
• 1 cup heavy whipping cream
Loosen packed brown sugar. Mix together with cream and whip until stiff peaks are formed.
—817-282-9400, www.hotchocolates.net
