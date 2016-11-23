The weeks before Thanksgiving and Christmas are a busy blur of shopping, decorating and entertaining for most folks. Carving out time to volunteer — for even the most worthy causes — seems impossible. So the overwhelming dedication of workers, involved in the Dec. 9-12 Christmas Festival at NorthWood Church in Keller, is just one reason why the annual event is so remarkable.
As early as October 1, dozens of church members start building sets, designing costumes, casting actors and figuring out other logistics for an outdoor presentation of the life of Christ that lasts four days. But the outlay of time and resources needed to explain “the reason for the season” is well worth the effort, according to Craig Poslick, director.
“To present it in the proper way, takes a lot of preparation,” admits the organizer. “While the season is about his birth, there’s more to it and there’s a lot of work involved in getting that message out.”
In lieu of focusing just on the nativity, NorthWood Church presents 13 scenes from different stages in the life of the Christ each evening from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Viewed from a hayride that seats 30 to 40 people, the impressive display begins with Isaiah’s Old Testament prophesy about a Messiah. It continues to depict his birth in Bethlehem, various miracles, the Last Supper, crucifixion and Resurrection from the tomb. It ends with Christ’s ascension into a cloud-filled heaven. Animals, used in several scenes, help create a realistic setting.
“People listen to an audio narration as they drive by each scene with actors miming it out,” Poslick explains. “There are seven trailers hauling people around and it takes about 15-20 minutes to see the whole presentation.”
Festival organizers host as many as 1,400 visitors in a single evening. The $10 admission charge per car helps recoup the cost of construction, promotion and adjacent activities like the bounce house, concessions and petting zoo.
“It’s so family oriented and such a powerful community outreach. I love being part of it,” explains Melissa Beasley, who casts church members and works on costuming for the various Biblical characters. “Diversity plays a huge role in what we do. Our church is diverse and we want people who see the display to identify with the cast.”
The festival’s co-chairman says she’s always searching for men with beards and longer hair to play the role of Jesus in the different scenes. Beasley’s husband, Brandon, is one church member who fits the part and was chosen last year to play Jesus on the cross.
“He was shy about doing it at first but the experience made such a difference in his walk with Christ,” she adds. “The same was true with our family and friends who saw the production. It made us closer to God.”
Make-up artist Tamara Jennings says people who wouldn’t sit through a “Jesus movie” may enjoy the camaraderie of a hayride and seeing the story of Christ played out by real people who are right in front of them.
“When you see the scene of Jesus carrying the cross, it’s so different from a movie. There’s a human being just 20 to 30 feet away doing that and it just shakes you,” she insists. “It becomes more real.”
Jennings joined the Baptist congregation three years ago and became involved in the Christmas production to meet other church members. Involved in community theater while living in Abilene, Jennings uses her talent with make-up and hair to transform schoolgirls into iridescent angels and bulky high school football players into Roman soldiers. Because holding the position of Jesus dying on the cross is so grueling, three or four men take turns reenacting the crucifixion scene each night and the volunteer spends the evening reapplying stage makeup that looks like blood.
“For some people, seeing the production is an introduction to Christ,” Jennings suggests. “It intrigues them to maybe look in the Bible. They ask questions and some may even commit their lives to Christ.”
Celebrating the birth of Jesus is important because it gives people hope but that’s not the whole story, the festival workers says explaining her church’s departure from the typical story of Christmas.
“When you learn about the end of his life and resurrection you get the full story,” Jennings promises. “Without birth, you can’t have death and his death is redemption.”
David Bryant believes the outdoor play is a low-pressure, non-threatening way for families to share the story of Jesus with their children and friends.
“It’s become a tradition for some families,” says the long-time volunteer who sees the same faces waiting in line every year.
A member of NorthWood for 20 years, Bryant remembers when the church hosted a drive-through Life of Christ production in the early 2000s and he directed carloads of people through the church parking lot. Traffic congestion, caused by the event’s popularity, forced the church to stop its Christmas program.
Years later, church leaders redesigned the event and began using trailers to transport families through a revamped Life of Christ production set up on a field west of the church, located on Rufe Snow Dr. at North Tarrant Pkwy.
Today, Bryant oversees the hayrides and has the opportunity to chat with festivalgoers arriving to see the display. It’s the enthusiasm and anticipation he sees on the faces of young children that coaxes him back each year to work on the church’s annual Christmas gift to the community.
“When a child tells me, ‘I’m going to see Jesus,’ that makes it all worthwhile,” Bryant says. “People are always telling me how much they enjoy what we’re doing.”
Weeks of effort and organization culminate in four days of bustling crowds, hard working crews and a lot of hot chocolate. Then the sets are torn down and the costumes are stored away until next year.
Some might consider the long hours a sacrifice of time and talent but not Poslick.
“When I serve in his name, it’s never a sacrifice,” the director says adamantly. “It’s a blessing and blessings are never a sacrifice.”
NorthWood Church
Christmas Festival
December 9-12; 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Admission is free; Parking- $10 per car
1870 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller
Advanced Parking Pass can be purchased
online at www.northwoodchurch.org
Comments