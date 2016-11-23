Mountains to Climb

When Kristopher Novak signed up for next summer’s Texas 4000, the longest annual charity bike ride in the world, he knew there would be setbacks.
“My main goal was to become the travel chair, which is the head of route planning,” he said. “When I learned that I didn’t get the position, I felt lost and disappointed.”
Of the three routes available, Novak was assigned the Rockies Route, which goes from Austin through such cities as Dallas, Denver and Salt Lake City before reaching Anchorage, Alaska.
Although disappointed he had no say in route designation or planning, Novak took the high road (so to speak).
“This has allowed me to grow as a person,” he said. “I was defining my experience in Texas 4000 by what I thought was the one best path for me, but I now see that there are so many other opportunities where I can help.”
Each Saturday, the Texas 4000 team, whose mission is to raise money to fight cancer, spends two hours performing exercises that improve endurance as well as core and leg strength. The group also rides together, with the goal of completing 450 training miles by January.
During one training exercise Novak irritated his right iliotibial band, which is the ligament that runs down the outside of the thigh from the hip to the shin.
Thankfully, a “bit of rest and a good deal of foam rolling” got Novak back up and on his bicycle in about a week.
Thus far, the Texas 4000 team has raised $277,836 toward their $1 million dollar goal. Their latest fundraiser was Coins for Cancer, which occurred Oct. 23.
“We panhandled all across Austin,” Novak said with a smile.
If you’d like to help, go to Novak’s personal donation page at www.kristophernovak.com. For more info on the Texas 4000, check out www.texas4000.org.
Comments