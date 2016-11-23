Deck your halls without breaking the bank with these expert tips

1:42 Man falls into creek in Dallas Pause

6:35 Denied meal at Chili's now veteran forced from home by threats

2:31 Final mass at San Mateo

1:20 Grapevine tree lighting

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

0:50 Parade of Lights

2:04 Clarence and Charean on the Cowboys-Redskins Thanksgiving game

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks