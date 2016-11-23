Casey’s Cause

When the runners bolted from the starting line Oct. 29 to begin the Casey’s Kids Fun Run at Bear Creek Park, it marked the 20th anniversary of an event that has helped thousands of Keller Independent School District children for decades.
The woman who started it all, Janie Casey, proudly stood nearby cheering them on.
Casey’s Kids Fun Run is the major fundraising event each year for Casey’s Kids, a program of the Keller ISD Council of PTAs that helps provide clothing and other items to children in financial need who live within the district.
It is a program that was born of necessity, has grown along with the district, and has come of age as a vital resource for students in economically disadvantaged families.
And, while the fun run just turned 20, Casey’s Kids’ genesis long predates 1996.
The program traces its heritage to 1979 when Casey, then a school counselor, looked into reports from teachers at Keller Middle School about a seventh-grade girl named Robin who was attending class only three days a week. What Casey found not only changed the girl’s life, but also Casey’s, and those of countless other students to come.
“Keller, as you can imagine, in 1979 was very small,” said Casey, 67, who retired in 2006 after 33 years with KISD.
“I made a home visit as a counselor to determine what was occurring with her because her teachers were very concerned, and what I found was a single mother with two children, one of whom was a special needs child,” Casey said. “There were no laundry facilities or ways to wash the clothes, so Robin was coming to school only as many days as she had clothes to come,” Casey said.
Casey went home and talked with her husband, and then “contacted some members of our PTA.”
“The Keller Council of PTAs funded the clothes for us to get what she needed to come to school,” Casey said.
The Council continued to help students on an individual basis as they learned about them from school counselors, and in 1996, the program was given the name Casey’s Kids. The fun run was created as a way to raise money for that effort.
“Middle school PTAs, civic organizations and individuals supported the program until the PTA Council established the fun run, giving the program a secure source of funding,” Casey said.
Dawn Gerety has been executive director of the fun run for the past two years, leading the team that organizes the race for the Council of PTAs.
“We’re the ones that put on the race, collect the money and get the gift cards for the district,” Gerety said.
She said the gift cards are from stores in the area such as Walmart, Kroger and Kohl’s that carry many of the items that the students might need.
Gerety said her family has run the race since 2009, and that’s a very gratifying experience to be involved in Casey’s Kids.
“When the need is there, you feel the need to step in and do your part,” she said.
Gerety said there are many students in the district who benefit from the program.
“Sadly, I think there are a lot of people who don’t know what it is, and why we do it,” Gerety said of Casey’s Kids.
How big is the need?
Carolyn Salvesen, president of the KISD Council of PTAs, said it’s districtwide, and that last year the program helped students in every KISD school.
“This year alone, for the first month of school alone, we’ve helped 51 students,” Salvesen said.
Last year, from September to June, Casey’s Kids helped 399 students, up from 2014 when the program helped 349 children. Students are eligible for assistance if they qualify for the free breakfast and lunch program, Salvesen said.
“Typically, it’s to provide a few basic assets for them,” she said. For example, Casey’s Kids provides clothes and shoes, particularly tennis shoes, which are required for PE classes.
Salvesen said the PTA has heard of students cutting the backs of their shoes so that they can wear them longer.
But it’s not just clothes and shoes, Salvesen said.
One year, there was a group of eligible girls who wanted to take the cosmetology course offered by the district, but couldn’t afford the required cosmetology kits. Salvesen said the PTA contributed half the cost and the Keller ISD Education Foundation contributed money to assist the girls.
“We felt like that was an investment in their futures that they can take with them,” Salvesen said.
Another time, a family experienced a devastating house fire before school started, and the PTA provided money to help them buy school supplies.
Salvesen said the Council of PTAs and the district work hard to protect the privacy of the students and their families.
The program’s reach has grown through the decades, and Casey is amazed that it has had such an enduring impact on the district’s children.
“For it to continue for this length of time … I can’t even begin to put into words,” Casey said. “I don’t want these children to be invisible, I want them to be elevated.”
Although the children the program helps come from many schools, backgrounds and families, for years to come, they all will be Casey’s Kids.
