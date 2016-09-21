Paws at the Market

Read what’s happening in Keller on the K-List.
October is the final month of the season at the Keller Farmers Market. Now is the time to stock up on seasonal favorites like pumpkins and enjoy a few end-of-season events. October 1 is Artisan Day and handmade artists and crafters are invited to vend at the market. Pet Day is October 22 with pet-oriented vendors and low-cost pet vaccines. A costume contests begins at 10 a.m. and judges from Unleashed by Petco will award gift cards and baskets to three winners. All pets must be leashed and on their best behavior. The final day, October 29, the market hosts its first Fall Festival. Activities will include trick-or-treating, face painting and a pumpkin giveaway to the first 75 customers to make a purchase. No tickets are needed, but cash for purchases from vendors is encouraged. The Keller Farmers Market is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon, May through October. Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway, http://kellerfarmersmarket.com/
Before and After
Children’s Courtyard recently completed renovations to add enhanced classroom spaces for school-aged children that participate in its before and after-school program. The program, called My Best Self, is for children in kindergarten through sixth grade and includes homework support, physical activity, team building and personal reflection and goal-setting. The new space includes five themed areas. The Engineering Station is stocked with STEM-activity supplies for engineering, robotics and electronics. The Learning Lounge is equipped with Wi-Fi and plenty of study space, as well as a library of books and iPad Airs. The Gaming Hub has four flat-screened televisions, numerous gaming consoles and a game library. The Activity Hall encourages group fun with air hockey, foosball and other gaming tables. The Theater includes comfortable seating and a movie library with plenty of educational films. Children’s Courtyard also provides daycare services and age-appropriate school readiness programs for infants through preschool. Hours are 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily. 1255 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller, 844-869-6139, www.childrenscourtyard.com/your-local-school/keller-tx-3028/
Readers are Leaders
Looking for a new book to read? Try Oliva. The classy Italian restaurant was recently approved as a Blue Zone place for its healthy choice menu items, including several vegetarian dishes. Visitors can enjoy their good food along with a good book. Since early 2015, the restaurant has operated a small lending library. The rules are simple: take a book and leave a book. Patrons are also welcome to take a book and simply bring two for the next visit. Owner Cynthia Loeb says, “I am blessed by some of the avid readers in the neighborhood that bring books in by the box or sack full.” She adds that the little bookshelf can never have too many books and she would love to spread the word.12477 Timberland Blvd, Keller, 817-337-6999, www.olivaeatery.com
Everything but the Groom
Two Girls in Pearls celebrated its official merger in August with a ribbon cutting and luncheon with the Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce, hosted at Elaine Turner Southlake. Two Girls owners Beth Murray and Kimberley Vines provide wedding and event planning services for Keller, Southlake and surrounding communities. The pair has a combined 20 years of experience planning special events and both worked as event planners prior to forming Two Girls in Pearls in April. Two Girls in Pearls offers boutique wedding and event planning services, customized to individual needs. They have coordinated everything from large corporate events to small 50-guest weddings and recently styled a destination wedding in France. Beth and Kimberley can be as involved in every step of the process as desired, including the rehearsal dinner and event setup and teardown. They also provide day-of services for couples who have done the planning but would like an experienced coordinator. www.twogirlsinpearlsevents.com, twogirlsinpearlsevents@gmail.com, 817-501-3879 (Beth) or 940-782-9448 (Kimberley)
Stay in Style
The City of Southlake has had only one hotel for years, but that’s about to change as the Cambria Hotel and Suites opens on October 15. Cambria describes itself as a boutique hotel that is both upscale and comfortable. The four-story hotel has 175 guest rooms, a restaurant with locally-sourced bistro cuisine and a bar with local craft brews. It also boasts over 5000 square-feet of meeting space with high-speed Wi-Fi and virtual meeting planning software Social Tables. Its close proximity to D/FW International Airport is anticipated to bring in business travelers. The hotel is located in the Kimball Park development along Highway 114, which will also include business offices, restaurants, retail shops and a 3.5-acre natural park area. 2104 E Highway 114, Southlake, 817-416-4396, www.cambriasouthlakedallas.com
Something to Squawk About
Restaurant chain Chicken Salad Chick opened its first Texas franchise in the Presidio Junction area this summer. Franchise owner Meggie Schissler describes it as a “fast-casual restaurant that offers guests a custom fit chicken salad experience.” Chicken Salad Chick makes 15 different chicken salad recipes in-house daily. Recipes range from a classic recipe to bolder combinations like the “Fancy Nancy” with apples, pecans and grapes or the “Barbie-Q” with hickory smoked barbecue sauce. Diners can choose a sandwich or a scoop of chicken salad. The menu also includes side salads, a soup of the day and freshly-baked cookies. Deli sandwich options include turkey, roast beef, ham and pimento cheese for “those of you who have been dragged here by a chicken salad lover and are refusing to try something new.” Monday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. 8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #329, Fort Worth, 817-857-8501, www.chickensaladchick.com/FortWorth
Sam I Am
Construction began in May on the Sam’s Club location near Old Town Keller at 201 Golden Triangle Boulevard. The location is anticipated to open in spring 2017. It will be approximately 136,000 square feet and include a pharmacy, fuel station, optical, hearing, photo and tire and battery centers. This new location will also include sustainability features such as day-lighting skylights and water conservation features.
On the Move
-Studio One Dance Center has moved from 5421 Basswood Blvd, suite 780 in Fort Worth to 9734 N Beach Street in Fort Worth.
-Galloway Counseling Center has relocated one door down at 8821 Davis Boulevard in Keller from suite 310 to suite 300.
-Artful Mayhem Studio has moved from 138 Olive Street to 128 Keller Parkway.
Comments