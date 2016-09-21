October means cooler temperatures, fall leaves, Halloween fun and pumpkin spice everything. Keller’s Cupcake Loco jumps on the pumpkin bandwagon with their moist, fluffy Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes that have customers raving. Owner Sharon Abrams, who managed a cardiology practice for more than two decades before opening her Keller bakery in 2013, says cupcakes are still very much a thing, as proven by her Main Street store’s popularity.
“We used to do cakes, but we got so busy with cupcakes and cakes take up way too much oven time,” says the longtime Keller resident. “So we just stick to cupcakes.”
Other popular flavors include strawberry shortcake, drizzled with fresh strawberry puree, and Coco Loco, a chocolate lover’s dream made with dark chocolate and lots of chocolate ganache. Abrams shares a recipe here for an easy version of her Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes readers can try at home, topped with brown sugar, pecans and caramel sauce, or pictured here with cream cheese frosting.
As for the name Cupcake Loco, Abrams says when she started her business, cupcakes were taking over bakeries, kids’ birthday parties and even cooking show competitions.
“It was crazy, or loco,” she says. “And a friend of ours tried our cupcakes and said, ‘Oh, these things are crazy good.’ ”
Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes
Makes 22 cupcakes
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
• 1/2 teaspoon ginger
• 1/4 teaspoon cloves
• 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
• 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
• 1 box yellow cake mix
• 4 large eggs
• 1 1/3 cups sugar
• 15-ounce can of pumpkin
1. Heat oven to 325 degrees.
2. Combine first eight ingredients in a bowl. Sift until well-mixed. Set aside.
3. Beat eggs and sugar together on high until mixture thickens, about 4 minutes. Add pumpkin and combine until blended.
4. Add dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, a half-cup at a time, until well-mixed.
5. Fill standard cupcake liners 2/3 full and bake for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool in baking pan for 30 minutes. Top with Brown Sugar Pecan Caramel Topping (recipe follows) and whipped cream or cream cheese icing, if desired.
Brown Sugar Pecan Caramel Topping
Makes enough for 22 cupcakes
• 1/2 cup chopped pecans
• 1 cup brown sugar
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 cup caramel sauce
Combine pecans, brown sugar and salt. Sprinkle mixture on top of each cupcake, then drizzle each with 1 teaspoon caramel sauce.
—900 S. Main Street, Keller, (682) 593-0630, www.cupcakeloco.com
