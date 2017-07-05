Dallas Theater Center wins Regional Theatre Tony Award

“The North Texas theater scene has grown tremendously in the past decade, and nothing has furthered our reach into the national theater conversation like the Dallas Theater Center winning the Regional Theatre Tony Award in June,” says Mark Lowry, member of the American Theatre Critics Association, and founder of the DFW performing arts website TheaterJones.com. DTC was recognized in part for its commitment to producing new plays and musicals and for supporting a resident acting company. The center, founded in 1959, is the area’s largest theater company, and the second Texas theater to win the award after Houston’s Alley Theatre in 1996. Since 1976, the Tony Awards have honored a regional theater for consistent excellence. The prize comes from a recommendation from the American Theatre Critics Association to the American Theatre Wing/Broadway League. In his acceptance speech, DTC artistic director Kevin Moriarty (left, with managing director Jeff Woodward) said the organization celebrates equity, diversity and inclusion. “Dallas knows that a great city needs a great theater to shine a light on who we are, and light a beacon of hope guiding the way to who we can become, to inspire us to honor the dignity of each individual’s voice and come together to envision an ever-more perfect union.” Lowry adds: “We couldn’t agree more.”
