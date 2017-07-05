Art Aid Expo 2017 to teach artists how to make a living in the arts

Teaching artists how to make a living in the arts. That’s the aim of the first Art Aid Expo 2017, presented by the Arts Council of Fort Worth and the Fort Worth Community Arts Center.
Organizers are planning workshops and seminars in the 9,000-square-foot gallery space, highlighting the diverse support services available to artists, art nonprofit organizations and other creative professionals. According to Jonathan Mark Levy, program and exhibition manager for the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, patrons of the arts and people interested in art collecting can also enjoy seeing the process it takes to create fine art.
Some of the workshop’s topics include the importance of maintaining social media accounts, and a primer on how to establish and maintain a relationship with art galleries. “This event is aimed at artists, art nonprofits and creative professionals, but I can imagine that it would still be interesting to noncreatives, especially if they are interested in dabbling in the arts themselves,” Levy says.
The event could also serve as an opportunity to meet new, “undiscovered” artists. The one-day event takes place 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 15 at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St. Presale tickets are $15; $25 at the door; $10 for TAC members. Visit www.fwcac.com for more information.
Comments