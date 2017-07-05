Second annual National Bridal Sales Day takes place July 15

The deal of your life for the day of your life. That’s what organizers of the National Bridal Sales Day promise.
The second annual “day of discounts” will take place July 15 with more than 700 locally-owned independent bridal retailers coast to coast participating. Designer wedding gowns and wedding party dresses, veils and accessories are offered at substantial savings.
Organized in 2016 by New Jersey bridal shop owner Sue Maslowski, the event is becoming a tradition for the bridal industry, much like Black Friday or Small Business Saturday. “Every store is unique as far as merchandise selection and price, however the benefits to brides are universal,” Maslowski says. “The brides get designer dresses at great prices; the benefits of buying from a reputable salon; and the ability to touch, see and feel what they are purchasing with no surprises.”
Brides making an appointment at Pence & Panache Bridal Boutique in Burleson will find discounts on off-season gowns up to 75 percent during the special event.
“It offers brides a way to find a dream gown at a really big discount and it helps us sell last season’s styles to make room for new inventory,” marketing coordinator Randi Cofer says.
Additional parking and a larger showroom at the relocated Bliss Bridal Salon will help consultants serve the flood of customers expected to take advantage of Bridal Sale Day. The shop recently moved from Camp Bowie Blvd. to 6501 E. Lancaster Avenue, in an area becoming known as the Handley Wedding District.
“This nationwide event is a way for independently owned bridal stores to pull together and support one another,” Bliss Bridal Salon owner Wendy Holsomback says. “All the stores will have a special clearance sale on their samples. You can find a great discounted gown and take it home that day.”
Many salons are recommending appointments, and some are planning to extend the sale date. Bliss Bridal, for example, will kickoff a week of sales July 10-15. To find participating stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, visit www.nationalbridalsaleday.com.
