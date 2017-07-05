Prynt Pocket turns iPhone into instant camera

Once upon a time (long before the invention of smartphones), summer vacations were documented the old-fashioned way with Polaroid cameras. Now, thanks to the Prynt Pocket, you can turn your modern day iPhone into a portable instant camera. The compact-sized device is designed to attach directly to your phone so that you can instantly print out miniature versions of your favorite photos. The photos, which are printed on ink-free Prynt ZINK Sticker Paper, are fade- and tear-resistant to ensure the memories of your vacation last forever. $150 at Urban Outfitters, 2735 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, 817-334-0314, www.urbanoutfitters.com.
