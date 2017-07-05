Top of the beauty crop

From an overnight bronzing mask to a coconut-scented highlighter, here are four must-have beauty products for the month of July.
Clarisonic Sonic Foundation Makeup Brush
Compatible with all Clarisonic face devices (Mia 1, Mia 2, Mia FIT and Smart Profile), the new Clarisonic Sonic Foundation Makeup Brush helps turn your favorite sonic cleansing system into a high-powered makeup applicator. Made with anti-microbial, nonporous fibers, the easy-to-use brush head blends makeup seamlessly by using patented oscillation technology that generates more than 18,000 micro-blends per minute. $35, Ulta.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter
Inspired by fashion designer Marc Jacobs’ love of coconut water, the Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter is the secret to getting radiant skin this summer. Perfect for all skin tones, the gel-cream highlighter hydrates and nourishes thanks to a formula that includes five forms of coconut and pro-vitamin B5. Applied directly to the skin or mixed in with foundation as a luminizer, the highlighter is guaranteed to keep you glowing all summer long. $44, Neiman Marcus.
Charlotte Tilbury Overnight Bronze & Glow Mask
Looking for a way give your face a healthy, gorgeous glow minus the sun damage? Then you won’t want to miss trying the new Charlotte Tilbury Overnight Bronze & Glow Mask. Applied at night to your face, neck and décolletage area, the hydrating mask (which is infused with natural pigments) delivers a natural, sun-kissed complexion that gradually develops in one to three days. $55, www.charlottetilbury.com.
Ouai Hair Supplements
Celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkins, whose high-profile clients include supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, has expanded her popular Ouai haircare line to include hair supplements. Available for dry, thinning and oily hair, the beauty-boosting supplements are packed with nourishing ingredients like biotin, omega 3 and silica. Taken once a day for 90 days, the easy-to-swallow supplements promise to transform your sad tresses into the beautiful, silky hair you’ve always wanted. $28 each, Sephora.
