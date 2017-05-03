Get a beautiful glow with these new beauty products

Next to sunscreen, an amazing glow is the most important accessory to wear during the spring and summer. Whether you want natural radiance or intense luminosity, these five new products are ready to help you achieve a sun-kissed look, minus the harmful rays.
1. Dr. Brandt Knows Best
Start your sunless routine by prepping the skin with an illuminating makeup primer. Made with a combination of optical diffusers, crushed stardust pearls and pore-perfecting ingredients, Dr. Brandt’s Pores No More Luminizer Primer refines pores and blurs imperfections to create a smooth, glowing canvas. $38, Ulta and www.ulta.com.
4. Lit From Within
For those who take a less-is-more approach to beauty, Nudestix Nudies Glow All-Over Face Color Bronze + Glow delivers a natural, lit-from-within glow in one swipe. The dual-ended stick, which features an all-over face color on one side and blending brush on the other, can be used as a skin brightener, highlighter or bronzer. $30, Sephora and www.sephora.com.
3. Angel Face
Not for the faint of heart, Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Aurora Glow Kit features six holographic powder highlighters in celestial-sounding shades like Eclipse, Luna and Orion. The high-intensity pigments can be applied wet or dry to the eyes, face or body to create a radiant glow that is so intense you just might be able to see it from space. $40, www.anastasiabeverlyhills.com.
2. Touch of Gold
Give your mouth the Midas touch with Tatcha’s ultra-luxe Camellia Gold Spun Lip Balm. Infused with 24-karat gold flakes for a shimmering finish, the nourishing lip balm hydrates and plumps tired, lifeless lips to create a soft, glowing pout. $30, Sephora and www.sephora.com.
5. Bronzed Beauty
Fans of Nars Cosmetics’ iconic Laguna bronzer won’t want to miss the brand’s latest release. Designed with soft blurring technology, Sun Wash Diffusing Bronzer enhances natural skin tones by capturing light and diffusing imperfections for a glowing, matte finish. It’s available in four second-skin shades (including Laguna), and is silky and lightweight. $40, Nordstrom, 1101 Melbourne Road, Hurst, 817-590-2599, http://shop.nordstrom.com.
