Frances Valentine now available at Malouf’s in Southlake

Fans of the Kate Spade brand, take note. Malouf’s in Southlake is now carrying handbags from the fashion designer’s new accessories line. Launched online last year, Frances Valentine is Spade’s first re-entry into fashion after selling her namesake brand 10 years ago to spend more time with her daughter, Frances Beatrix. The line, which also includes shoes, features the same signature bright colors and quirky designs that made Spade a household name. Malouf’s currently is the only Texas-based retailer to carry items from the line. Handbags range in price from $250 to $500. 190 State St., Southlake, 817-416-7100, www.maloufs.com.

